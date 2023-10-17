Israeli women share horrifying accounts of Hamas slayings and abductions during briefing in Jerusalem

“I could hear my youngest, who was on the phone with me with his phone, saying ‘don’t take me, I’m too young,’” said Renana Gome Yaacov, whose 12-year-old and 16-year-old sons were taken hostage, during a remote briefing in Jerusalem held by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Two Israeli women on Tuesday shared wrenching accounts of Hamas militants murdering and abducting their loved ones in the Oct. 7 attack that killed more than 1,300 people in Israel, sparking retaliatory bombings that have killed roughly twice as many in Gaza ahead of an expected Israeli ground assault on the besieged territory.

She said she’s heard nothing of her sons’ whereabouts since Oct. 7.

“Just no information whatsoever,” Yaacov said. “And my message is, to the world, we need the world [to press for] their release, their immediate release. Children, women, and elderly people were taken from my community.”

Yaacov said “children on both sides are not supposed to be part of the war game.”

Israeli officials have said some 200 people were abducted by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attacks, and they have vowed to maintain the siege of Gaza until the hostages are released. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said during Tuesday’s briefing that none of the hostages have been rescued.

Another Israeli woman, Shaylee Atary, said her husband was killed by Hamas during the attacks and that he “sacrificed his life for me and for our one-month old daughter.”

Atary said she and her husband, Yav, began speaking in sign language as they took cover in a safe room in their home with their infant, in an effort to avoid detection by Hamas.

“They told each other to come to the house to kill the people,” Atary said of the militants. “And they said ‘hello,’ they laughed, I remember.”

She and her husband decided via sign language that he would attempt to hold the door shut while she stayed with their baby.

As the Hamas militants began to breach the door, Atary said, “we didn’t have time to say goodbye, barely a glance, and Yav needed to stop them, the terrorists, with his body. ... Yav sacrificed his life for me and” their daughter, “so we can escape from there.”

Atary said she ran out of the house with no shoes on, clutching her infant.

“When terrorists are shooting me and the baby, I heard the shooting behind me,” Atary said. “I was hiding inside bushes. ... The terrorists wouldn’t leave me alone. They kept hunting us.”

She said she moved through several yards until she found an open garden shed. Atary entered the shed with her baby and armed herself with a screwdriver and sharp chisel that she put in her pajama pockets, as the two hid under pots and bags.

As her baby started to cry, Atary said, she could hear the Hamas terrorists moving closer to her location, so she knew she had to leave the shed.

“I realized that there was a reasonable chance that they will succeed in the shooting at us, because they can see me, and we will die,” she said. “But then I saw an entrance of a laundry room and the door was open” in another residence. “So I ran there as fast as I could while I heard the gunshots behind me, and I told myself, ‘Shaylee, don’t look back.’”

She said a woman in that home comforted her, despite just receiving news that her sister and brother-in-law had been killed and her 4-year-old niece was abducted.

A neighbor later told Atary that her husband hadn’t suffered greatly in death.

“He was shot in the head and his dreamy blue eyes were still looking at their eyes,” Atary said. “Our family is broken. It burns inside the soul. I have no energy to talk, almost. They slaughtered our kibbutz like a flock of sheep.”

Reporters also heard during the briefing from Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who vowed that “Hamas will be defeated.”

“Gaza will no longer be a threat for Israel and for anyone else,” Cohen said. “We will not agree that Hamas will have any power in Gaza or in any other place.”

Separately Tuesday, Egypt was still negotiating with Israel on the delivery of humanitarian assistance and fuel to Gaza from its crossing points, Rafah and Kerem Shalom, a senior Egyptian official said as trucks loaded with aid waited for permission to cross into the territory.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza face an increasingly dire humanitarian crisis, with Israel barring entry of essential supplies in retaliation for Hamas’s rampage.

Cohen conceded during Tuesday’s briefing that the public will see distressing scenes coming out of Gaza.

“But remember, there is only one who is responsible for this,” Cohen said. “It’s Hamas.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

