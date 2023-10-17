Ukraine uses powerful American-supplied missiles for first time

Ukraine used the missiles, called ATACMS, to strike two air bases in Russian-occupied territory Tuesday, according to a US official familiar with the assault. Ukraine’s special operations forces said the attack damaged runways and destroyed nine helicopters, an ammunition depot, an antiaircraft missile launcher, and military equipment. Those claims could not be independently verified.

The decision to send the missiles represented a shift by the Biden administration at a time when the Ukrainian military is struggling in a counteroffensive in the country’s south and east. Biden had worried that sending the more powerful weapons could escalate the conflict with Russia.

Ukraine’s forces used newly supplied American long-range missiles against Russia for the first time Tuesday after President Biden overcame his longstanding reluctance to providing the weapons, permitting the Pentagon to deliver them covertly in the past few days, US officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine confirmed the use of the missiles. “Today I am especially grateful to the United States,” he said in his nightly address to the nation. “Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented. And they are being implemented very accurately — ATACMS have proven themselves.”

It is unclear how much of a difference the missile system will make on the battlefield. Other Western-provided weapons, including tanks, have provided only a marginal advantage in a war that has bogged down for months. And the version of the missile sent by the United States, the last major system Ukraine had sought from the United States, is limited in range.

Still, officials said it was sufficient to reach almost all of the main bases that Russia has used for air support and for supplying their troops in Ukraine. One of the conditions put on the Ukrainians is that the ATACMS — for Army Tactical Missile System, and pronounced “attack ems” — may not be used to attack inside Russian territory, one official said.

After many reports that a decision had been made to supply the weapons, their delivery was carried out in secrecy, out of concern that they could be attacked by Russia as they were shipped into the country. In addition, Ukraine wanted to try to catch the Russians off guard. Two Western officials said the United States had sent about 20 of the missiles to Ukraine.

The version of the ATACMS missile sent to the Ukrainians, in what officials said were small numbers, is a cluster munition that dispenses 950 small bomblets that can do damage over a wide area. Weapons of that type are banned by an international agreement that the United States has not signed.

The ATACMS missiles are the second type of cluster weapon the United States is known to have provided to Ukraine. In July, the Biden administration began supplying Ukraine with 155 mm artillery shells that each contain 72 smaller submunitions designed for destroying armored vehicles and enemy soldiers.

The missiles were older weapons that, because of the international ban, the Pentagon said it could not imagine using in a conflict involving US forces and so they agreed to provide them to Ukraine. Newer versions of the ATACMS have a single explosive charge in their warheads, and the United States concluded that its own stockpile of those was so small that it could not afford to give them up.

For more than a year after the beginning of the war, the White House deflected Zelensky’s demands for the weapons. Part of the concern was that Ukraine could use the longest-range version missiles to strike targets deep inside Russia, and for a while US officials believed the use of ATACMS could cross one of the “red lines” that would lead Russia to escalate.

But that thinking has now changed, prodded at least partly by the fact that similar long-range missiles were provided by Britain and France this year, and their use in battle had not prompted much of a Russian reaction.

Biden told Zelensky during a visit to the White House in September that he had reversed his view and agreed to provide the missiles, albeit a version limited in range, according to officials familiar with the conversation.

The missile systems that the United States delivered this week can hit targets 100 miles away. That means the French SCALP missiles and British Storm Shadows that have been used to hit Russian targets, including in Crimea, remain Ukraine’s longest-range weapons.

Andriy Zagorodnyuk, a former Ukrainian defense minister, said the deployment of the ATACMS comes at a critical time in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, during which Ukraine’s military has struggled to make significant progress against stiff Russian defenses.

“Their importance is huge,” Zagorodnyuk said in an email. “This will allow us to hit substantial logistics and command posts at all operational depths of today’s front.”

Now that the American missiles have arrived, Germany will be further pressed to donate its Taurus missile systems. Like Biden, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany has resisted giving Ukraine his country’s long-range missiles, partly to avoid escalating the conflict. The Taurus has a range of more than 310 miles and would be the newest and most sophisticated long-range missile yet for Ukraine.

Ukraine has pledged to not fire the American ATACMS into Russia’s internationally recognized borders, assurances it also gave when Britain and France donated their long-range missiles.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.