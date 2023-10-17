Versailles Palace evacuated again for security alert amid high vigilance in France against attacks

PARIS (AP) — The Palace of Versailles, one of France’s most visited tourist attractions, was evacuated Tuesday for a security scare, for the the second time in four days, with France on heightened alert against feared attacks after the fatal stabbing of a school teacher.

The former royal palace's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “For security reasons, the Palace of Versailles is evacuating visitors and closing its doors today Tuesday October 17. Thank you for your understanding.”

The post gave no other details. Police didn't immediately respond to a request for information.