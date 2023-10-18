Honoring African American history scholars for changing perspective on ‘things we thought we knew’

“[Nowhere] in academic Black history do we have an award worth this much in terms of a monetary prize. So it’s significant recognition for these scholars who are doing tremendous work in mining these underappreciated moments in Black history, or looking at American history and offering a different perspective,” said MAAH’s President and CEO Noelle Trent , who joined the museum in June.

From a pool of 90 eligible entries, the Museum of African American History (MAAH) and the James M. and Cathleen D. Stone Foundation will grant 2023′s MAAH Stone Book Award to Thulani Davis and honor finalists Kerri Greenidge and Claude Johnson this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the African Meeting House in Boston, awarding a combined prize sum of $70,000.

Advertisement

The African Meeting House in Boston. Courtesy of Museum of African American History, Boston|Nantucket

In a statement from a press release, Trent said the winning books are judged by five jurors “on their scholarship, accessibility, and their ability to spark dialogue within and across social and racial groups.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Davis will be awarded the $50,000 prize, and Johnson and local Tufts Associate Professor Greenidge take home $10,000 each.

Since its release in November of last year, Greenidge has been touring for her biography “The Grimkés: The Legacy of Slavery in an American Family,” which has garnered numerous accolades, including the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Cundill History Prize, and was named among the best books of the year by The New Yorker, The New York Times, and The Boston Globe.

Greenidge’s book starts with the story of famed 1830s white feminist anti-slavery activists Sarah and Angelina Grimké, but primarily digs into the lesser-known history of their Black family members, and explores the family’s legacy as one of the largest slaveholding families in the country during the American Revolution.

Advertisement

“I wanted to explore the conflict and complexities of [the] family. On one hand, they had white women who are professed anti-slavery activists who people hold up, and on the other hand, [they’re] a family whose patriarch had children with an enslaved woman,” said Greenidge.

The historian used the Grimké family’s story “to talk about the myths of New England abolition, the legacies of slavery in Black and white families, and how those legacies specifically affect the Black upper class at the turn of the 20th century.”

Trent commended this year’s honorees for “stepping into the 19th century and blowing out some things we thought we knew.

“I think people think that well, we know slavery happened in America, don’t we know enough about it?… We know some people lived as free Blacks, but don’t we know enough? And the answer is no, there are more details we need to flesh out. Businesses [were] started. There were investment groups. There were banks. There [were] social clubs.”

These scholars, said Trent, “say, ‘Yes, we know there’s this kernel that existed, but let me show you how that evolved, how that seed grew into something else. If you step two steps to the left, I can show you there’s a whole other side of [what] we thought we knew.’”

Thursday, Oct. 19. 6:30 p.m. African Meeting House, 46 Joy St. on MAAH’s Beacon Hill campus. Boston. Free with advanced registration required. maahstonebookaward.org





Advertisement





Kajsa Kedefors can be reached at kajsa.kedefors@globe.com.