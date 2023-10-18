How Tim Burton’s Christmas ‘Nightmare’ channeled a generation’s angst into a holiday classic

“Edward Scissorhands,” “Batman Returns,” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” feature unconventional leading men — true anti-heroes, grappling with the holiday and its peppermint-scented expectations. Despite their best efforts to conform to Christmas norms, Burton’s fish-out-of-water protagonists never fully grasp yuletide magic, and ruin the holiday, before retreating to their former lives.

In the early 1990s, director Tim Burton made an unofficial trilogy of holiday films that should have been packaged in a DVD box set under the title “Tim Burton Presents: Catastrophe Christmas.”

As his films came into theaters, a fish-out-of-water generation that also had difficulty grasping the warm glow of an Irving Berlin-esque white Christmas came of age: Gen X. In Burton’s films, Gen X found its new Christmas classics. The director channeled the anxiety, alienation, and malaise of the era. His characters resembled Robert Smith of the Cure more than Jimmy Stewart in “It’s a Wonderful Life.” That’s particularly true in 1993′s “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. “Nightmare” is back in several Boston and suburban theaters beginning Friday.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

A scene from Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas," which turns 30 this month. Joel Fletcher/Online USA/Getty Images

Gen X, the name given to those born between 1965 and 1980, has lived in the long shadow of its parents, the massive baby boom generation. While boomers reaped the Donna Reed prosperity of post-World War II America, Gen X has been called “America’s neglected ‘middle child’” and “the least parented generation.” Divorce rates soared in the 1970s as the boomers jumped from the sexual revolution and evolved into the “Me” generation. Soaring inflation hastened the end of mom staying home.

Advertisement

There were no helicopter parents, but plenty of satellite parents were orbiting in the distance while latch-key kids gazed at MTV and played “Super Mario World.”

Instead of “Miracle on 34th Street” or “White Christmas,” Gen X kids grew up with an annual viewing of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The animated special debuted in 1965, featuring a depressed Charlie Brown struggling to find happiness at Christmastime, backed by Vince Guaraldi’s melancholy jazz soundtrack. It culminates with poor Charlie Brown purchasing a wilting tree while his friends mock him.

Advertisement

“Everything I touch gets ruined,” he says despondently. Like Edward Scissorhands or “Nightmare Before Christmas” anti-hero Jack Skellington, Charlie Brown is a hopelessly lost figure who can’t relate to the joy around him.

Charlie Brown and Linus appear in a scene from "A Charlie Brown Christmas." The animated special was first broadcast in 1965. 1965 United Feature Syndicate Inc. via AP

In addition to “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Burton tapped into another Gen X staple for his Halloween-Christmas “Nightmare.” A year before Charlie Brown moped through Christmas, General Electric funded a stop-motion animation story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The 1964 special featured more outsiders. The titular character was a reindeer who was shunned because he was different from the herd. His best friend was a gay elf who wanted to practice dentistry instead of making toys. There’s no proof Hermey the Elf was gay, but when he and Rudolph sang “We’re a Couple of Misfits,” it seemed as if Hermey came dangerously close to segueing into “I Am What I Am.”

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” set the stage for an avalanche of stop-motion animation specials produced by Jules Bass and Arthur Rankin Jr. Gen Xers never missed the annual airings of these Christmas shows: “The Year Without a Santa Claus,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “The Little Drummer Boy.” And, if there was nothing else on television, “Rudolph’s Shiny New Year.”

Advertisement

These specials were so ingrained in the consciousness of Gen X that when I walked through the common room of my college dorm one December night in 1990, everyone was gathered around a TV, loudly singing, “They call me Heat Miser, whatever I touch, starts to melt in my clutch/ I’m too much” from “The Year Without a Santa Claus.” Naturally, I pulled up a chair and joined.

Director Tim Burton attends the premiere of the Walt Disney Pictures film "The Nightmare Before Christmas 3-D" on Oct. 16, 2006 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Burton, 65, who was not Gen X but close enough, brilliantly and subversively wove these threads into “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” When it debuted in theaters in the fall of 1993, it was a modest hit. The product tie-in was a digital watch at Burger King. But the movie had everything Gen X craved. There was an outsider going through an existential crisis who thought Christmas would make him happy. Instead, stop-motion animated Jack Skellington (his dialogue was voiced by actor Chris Sarandon, and his singing handled by composer Danny Elfman) turned the holiday into a fiery disappointment.

Jack Skellington and his ghost dog, Zero, in a scene from Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Joel Fletcher/Online USA/Getty Images

The director, who loves horror films and dark humor, took it a delicious step further. When Skellington asks Halloween Town’s official trick-or-treaters, Lock, Shock, and Barrel (voiced by Paul Reubens, Catherine O’Hara, and Elfman), to kidnap Santa Claus, they gleefully sing “Kidnap the Sandy Claws, tie him in a bag/ Throw him in the ocean, then, see if he is sad.” They also sing about burying him for 90 years and beating him with a stick. But it’s all good-natured fun.

Advertisement

Perpetual-trick-or-treaters: Lock (right), Shock (left), and Barrel (center) return triumphantly to Halloween Town with "Sandy Claws" in Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Joel Fletcher/Online USA/Getty Images

Disney didn’t want to put its name on the film when it was released, thinking it was too dark for children. Instead, it issued the movie under its adult Touchstone Pictures label.

But 30 years later, the movie that was Gen X catnip is now adored by multiple generations. Millennials, Gen Z, and Gen Y have grown up with it. Seeing how “The Nightmare Before Christmas” has shuffled into the mainstream is fascinating. There is “Nightmare Before Christmas” merchandise at the Hallmark store, Kohl’s, PetSmart, Build-a-Bear, Home Depot, Walmart, Walgreens, and, of course, CVS.

Decked out in his new Santa Claus outfit, Jack Skellington, the ruler of Halloween Town, delivers a very different version of Christmas to the real world in Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Joel Fletcher/Online USA/Getty Images

But the most telling part of the film’s success is when the opening bars of Elfman’s score begin. The title card no longer reads Touchstone Pictures; it reads “Walt Disney Pictures Presents.” It seems that Gen X doesn’t hold the copyright to angst and malaise, and 30 years later, Disney understands that misfits aren’t as scary as they previously seemed.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.