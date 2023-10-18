It’s been a special year for nine comedians with local roots

Jay starts her first HBO hour in much the same place as she did her 2020 Netflix special, “3 AM.” But where she goes from there reflects a growth in her perspective. In 2020, she was brash, trying to establish her identity apart from a relationship. This time, she’s engaged and exploring the ways that has changed her. “You gotta care, every day,” she says. Seeing both sides of the relationship to understand how to keep it together is how society ought to function, too, she says. “No one’s wrong, we just don’t have empathy for one another,” she says. “It’s hard for you to go to the other side, ‘cause you don’t ever have to live the other side.” Jay tells the story of getting high on mushrooms and watching some white people in the park dance awkwardly. “They never even synched up with the beat on accident.” She knows the audience expects her to riff on white people not being able to dance, but that’s not her point. She’s still thinking empathy: These dancing people are so free they’re not even bound to the beat. “Then it dawned on me,” she says. “You’ve been a slave to the beat your whole [expletive] life.”

For fans of comedians with local roots, it’s been a very good year. Sam Jay’s “Salute Me or Shoot Me” on HBO is the latest stand-up special released by a comic who either grew up in the Boston area or established a career here, but she’s hardly the only one. Here are nine specials released by local favorites in 2023 you can watch right now.

Chris Fleming, “Hell” (Peacock)

“Offbeat” isn’t a big enough word to describe Fleming’s comedy, and “Hell” is a good introduction for the uninitiated. He sings a song, accompanied by interpretive dance and a slide show, debating whether to buy raspberries or a gerbil, because both cost $4.99. “One is a breakfast berry,” he sings, “the other is a two-year commitment.” He is shocked that someone wants to introduce him to their wife after a show. “This is not for people with wives,” he says, nonplussed. “This is for theater people who don’t get cast.” As unhinged as this special is, it’s worth noting that if you go to see Fleming next April at the Wilbur, the show is likely to be orders of magnitude more frenetic and strange. He thrives off a live audience.

Joe List digs into self-doubt in "Enough for Everybody." Comedy Central

Joe List, “Enough for Everybody” (YouTube)

List has been one of the most reliably funny club comics for years, and he delivers again in his third hour on YouTube. Always fighting self-doubt, he’s still scarred by an incident from high school, where he was leading the crowd in cheers and a girl from the other side chanted, “You are ugly.” Instead of chanting “No he’s not,” his classmates replied with “So are you.” “They nailed her,” he says, “but they included me in the chant.”

Jared Freid, “37 & Single” (Netflix)

The Needham native says he has gotten impossibly picky in his 30s about potential romantic partners. Is she spiritual? He’s out. Named Darlene? Nope. If she thinks the fact she’s never eaten fish is a personality trait? Out. He just wants to wake up, scroll through social media, and take a sip of water from the glass that’s been sitting next to his bed for a month. With some diversions into cancel culture, night eating, and a couple of other riffs, Freid stays mostly on topic, and his dating future doesn’t look bright.

Sarah Silverman recorded her HBO special "Someone You Love" at the Wilbur. Zach Dilgard/ HBO

Sarah Silverman, “Someone You Love” (HBO, Max)

For the past decade, the New Hampshire native has been tilting her stand-up more toward the personal and political, and employing less of the ironic distance of her more purposefully offensive material. She is still fully committed to the off-color joke — the special opens with what are supposed to be her three children backstage, one of whom is dressed as a Hasidic Jew who tells Silverman, “You are a disgrace to my people.” To which she replies condescendingly, “I know, Mommy’s so bad!” But for much of this special, filmed at the Wilbur in May, it feels like she is sharing in the audience’s laughter at the ridiculousness of it all. She imagines going up to random strangers and telling them someone they’d loved who has died wants that person to know it’s not their fault. “I just feel like maybe 100 percent of people will know exactly who I was talking about, exactly what I was talking about, and they would be unburdened.” It’s a surprisingly tender moment that feels genuine, although she does tag it with some less-than-charitable thoughts.

Will Noonan, “50 TikToks All at Once” (YouTube)

Social media has changed the landscape of stand-up specials, which is what this title is referencing. Noonan is a Boston staple, and if you follow him on Instagram, you’re probably going to find many of these bits carved up into bite-size pieces there. Recorded at South Boston’s Capo Restaurant and Supper Club, where Noonan hosts a Wednesday night showcase, he is loose and comfortable and provides plenty of local flavor.

Jenny Zigrino, “Jen-Z” (YouTube)

Zigrino self-produced this special, which is presented on YouTube under the Comedy Central banner. The gregarious comedian’s concerns center on the friction between generations and genders, and modern problems, like taking depression meds that made her feel randy and sad at the same time. “For no reason I got super turned on, and I just started weeping,” she says. “And I thought, ‘Oh, this is how a teenage boy must feel.’” She riffs on Gen-Z supplanting millennials through the power of TikTok, having a divorced roommate, and equating fat with ugly. During the pandemic, her conservative father asked her, “What would our Founding Fathers think if they saw us wearing masks today?” Zigrino doesn’t think they’d mind. “I think that Thomas Jefferson would get here and be like, ‘Why are there women in power!?’ And then he would see a plane, scream, and then get hit by a bus.”

Amma Marfo's "Enjoy Your Nachos," taped at a Somerville bookstore, is available on YouTube. Shakivla Todd

Amma Marfo, “Enjoy Your Nachos” (YouTube)

Marfo, cofounder and producer of Boston’s FODball Productions, recorded this special at All She Wrote books in Somerville. She talks about pandemic problems, her time at space camp (she didn’t want to be an astronaut, she just loved Ben Affleck in “Armageddon”), confronting neighborhood turkeys, and those uncomfortable questions from relatives about marriage plans. “Those of you that are a little bit younger and you’re like, ‘Oh, I hate it when they ask,’ you’re gonna have some feelings when they stop, let me tell you.” (YouTube)

Marc Maron, “From Bleak to Dark” (HBO, Max)

It feels like the world is finally in as rough a shape as Maron’s anxiety has always convinced him it was. And that gives a little extra heft to his latest hour of stand-up. “I don’t want to be negative,” he says, kicking off the show, “but I don’t think anything’s ever gonna get better ever again.” Not the climate, not politics, not health. We are, as George Carlin once observed, circling the drain as a species. Maron was devastated by the death of his girlfriend, director Lynn Shelton, in 2020, and he talks at length about how he decided to address that onstage. Another chunk is about his father’s dementia. Dark stuff, as the title indicates, but Maron says this is why he became a comedian. “Humor that comes from real darkness is really the best,” he says, “because it disarms it. It’s elevating to the spirit.”