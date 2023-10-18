New Repertory Theatre in Watertown is shutting down

After four decades as a mainstay of the Boston-area theater scene, the New Repertory Theatre is ringing down the curtain.

In a statement Wednesday morning, New Rep’s leaders said that “fundraising with major donors has fallen short of the theater’s goals for a sustainable path,” and consequently the board has begun the process of “formally dissolving the organization.’’

The theater cited “post-pandemic economics, changes in the philanthropic landscape, challenges with the business model of regional theaters, and other factors beyond its control, along with the ending of emergency Federal support for the performing arts.”