Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

JONATHAN RICHMAN Backed by Tommy Larkins on drums, the former Modern Lovers leader brings his vast songbook and irrepressible charm — which often causes his concerts to tip into the jubilant — to Somerville for a three-night run. Oct. 20-21, 8 p.m.; Oct. 22, 7 p.m. Somerville Theatre, Somerville. 617-625-5700, somervilletheatre.com

ENRIQUE IGLESIAS, PITBULL, AND RICKY MARTIN: THE TRILOGY TOUR Three of the Spanish-speaking world’s biggest crossover pop stars — Spanish second-generation crooner Enrique Iglesias, Cuban-American party-starter Pitbull, and San Juan-born boy-bander turned adult hitmaker Ricky Martin — unite for a night stacked with mega-hits like “Escape,” “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho),” and “She Bangs.” Oct. 21, 7 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, tdgarden.com

Advertisement

MUDHONEY Seattle’s scuzz-punkers come to town in support of their latest full-length, the psychedelic dystopian bummer ride “Plastic Eternity.” Oct. 26, 7 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, crossroadspresents.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

LILY & MADELEINE The Sisters Jurkiewicz make a species of dreamy folk-pop that, centered on the harmonies that are singular to siblings, constitutes a sort of rolling autobiography of their lives, individually and together. They come around in support of “Nite Swim,” their first release in four years. Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m. $15. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.get2thegigbos.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

VIV & RILEY The ampersand here doesn’t connect sisters, but a pair of performers who previously worked together as Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno. The new name signifies other changes — a relocation to North Carolina, new musical collaborators there, and a wider scope to their roots music, all of which are manifested by their first album under that moniker, “Imaginary People.” Oct. 24, 8 p.m. $20. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

NICK SHOULDERS Do your tastes run to mullet-sporting, yodeling, whistling, mouthbow-playing, slightly bent country singers from Arkansas? If they do, you’ve probably already got your ticket for the Nick Shoulders show this Wednesday. He’ll be highlighting his recent release, “All Bad,” with his band the Okay Crawdad. Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. $18. The Center for Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

Advertisement

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

KALIA VANDEVER, BRUNO RÅBERG, JONAH PARZEN-JOHNSON Mandorla Music presents a concert entitled “Alone Together — All One Together” with three superb improvisors performing solo and then together, featuring Vendever’s trombone and electronics, Råberg’s bass, and Parzen-Johnson’s baritone sax and flute. Oct. 21, 8 p.m. $15. Eliot Hall, 7 Eliot St., Jamaica Plain. www.mandorlamusic.net

AUSTIN MCMAHON Marvelous drummer McMahon, who’s played with everyone from George Garzone to Lionel Loueke, celebrates his new EP, “Things Are Looking Up,” featuring his crack quartet with organist Ana Petrova, guitarist Nate Radley, and tenor saxophonist Gregory Grover Jr. Oct. 22, 4 p.m. $25. The Mad Monkfish, 524 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-441-2116, www.themadmonkfish.com

POPA CHUBBY The Bronx’s own singer-guitarist (born Ted Horowitz) has been dishing up his gravelly, galvanic take on the urban blues for over a quarter century, evoking both the bedrock of Willie Dixon and the space flights of Jimi Hendrix. This gig celebrates his latest release, “Live at G. Bluey’s Juke Joint NYC.” Oct. 26, 8 p.m. $35-$65. The Music Room, 541 Main St., West Yarmouth. www.musicroomcapecod

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA In one of the Symphony Hall season’s most hotly anticipated events, English pianist Paul Lewis joins the Boston Symphony Orchestra and music director Andris Nelsons for Beethoven’s complete piano concertos, performed across three concerts. Thursday evening includes concertos nos. 1 and 3, Friday afternoon nos. 2 and 4, and Saturday evening brings it home with No. 5, “Emperor.” Hannah Kendall’s “The Spark Catchers” will also be performed during each program, and James Lee III’s Frederick Douglass-inspired “Freedom’s Genuine Dawn” is scheduled on Saturday only with narrator Thomas Warfield. Symphony Hall. Oct. 19-21. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

Advertisement

PIANO TRIOS Celebrity Series of Boston presents a program of piano trios by Mendelssohn, Ravel, and Haydn as played by a trifecta of musicians that might as well be a classical supergroup: violinist Lisa Batiashvili, cellist Gautier Capuçon, and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet. Oct. 20, 8 p.m. NEC’S Jordan Hall. 617-482-2595, www.celebrityseries.org

BOSTON CAMERATA “We’ll Be There!,” the newest program in Boston Camerata’s long-running exploration of early American music, explores diverse sacred music traditions from the 19th century, from Black spirituals to revival hymns published in tune books like the “Sacred Harp.” Three performances: Oct. 21, 5 p.m., Trinity Church; Oct. 22, 4 p.m., Twelfth Baptist Church, Roxbury; Oct. 24, Emmanuel Church, presented as part of the Early Music America summit. 617-262-2092, www.bostoncamerata.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

GASLIGHT Steven Dietz’s new play is based on Patrick Hamilton’s psychological thriller (later a film starring Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer) about a man (Tom Coiner) who manipulates his wife (Kristin Yancy) in an attempt to make her think she has gone insane, as he searches for the jewels of a murdered woman who previously lived in the home’s upstairs apartment. Directed by Courtney Sale. Oct. 18-Nov. 5. Merrimack Repertory Theatre, in partnership with the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. At the Nancy L. Donahue Theatre, Lowell. 978-654-4678, www.mrt.org

Advertisement

FAT HAM Playwright James Ijames turns “Hamlet” upside-down and gives it a vigorous shake. What tumbles out are the comic possibilities embedded within Shakespeare’s tragedy. Ijames finds, too, a contemporary resonance that reminds us “Hamlet” is not constrained by time, place, or circumstance. Set in the present day at a Southern Black family’s backyard barbecue, “Fat Ham” revolves around a college student named Juicy (Marshall W. Mabry IV), the Hamlet equivalent. In Mabry’s sensitively calibrated performance, Juicy’s dilemma is less “To be or not to be?” than “What to be?” Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb. Through Oct. 29. The Huntington, in association with Alliance Theatre and Front Porch Arts Collective. At the Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-266-0800, Huntingtontheatre.org

MR. PARENT The first work programmed at Boston Playwrights’ Theatre by new artistic director Megan Sandberg-Zakian is this solo play that she had a hand in creating. “Mr. Parent,” which Sandberg-Zakian directs, is about the experiences of actor Maurice Emmanuel Parent during his five years as a teacher in the Boston Public Schools. Parent will reprise the role, having played it last year at Lyric Stage Company of Boston, when I described “Mr. Parent” as “a moving, sometimes funny account of what it takes to be a teacher, what it takes to fulfill your ambitions in the theater, and what it takes to build a life.” Written by Melinda Lopez with Parent, and conceived with Sandberg-Zakian. Through Oct. 22. Boston Playwrights’ Theatre, 949 Commonwealth Ave. www.BostonPlaywrights.org

Advertisement

DON AUCOIN





Dance

SUBJECT:MATTER The innovative Boston-based tapper Ian Berg is a dancer on the rise. He and his company explore the roots of tap and how it is developing for the future in this Global Arts Live presentation. Concerts feature two world premieres, “Gate 34″ and “Fun and Games.” Oct. 20-21. $44-$48. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. www.globalartslive.org

SLEEPING WEAZEL’S EXPERIMENTAL CABARET The first in a series of presentations leading up to the premiere of the new “Time and Times Again,” a collaboration with Peter DiMuro’s Public Displays of Motion, this cabaret concert of music and movement is designed to cross boundaries of popular and high art. It features DiMuro, Opera unMet’s Marshall Hughes, Accumulation Dance, The Slightest Variation of Weather, and cellist Patrice Jackson-Tilghman. Oct. 22. Free, registration requested. Dance Complex, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org

CIRQUE OF THE DEAD Coming up just in time for Halloween, this production of original circus acts blends campy horror and humor with aerials, acrobatics, contortion, and other virtuosic movement magic. The theme of this immersive, adults-only show follows the Boston Circus Guild’s ghost-hunting team as they explore a haunted landmark. Halloween finery encouraged. Tickets will go fast for this 18+ show. Oct. 27-Oct. 31. $38-$1000 (VIP balcony). Arts at the Armory, Somerville. www.bostoncircusguild.com

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





“Group with Parasols (A Siesta),” by John Singer Sargent, 1904, oil on canvas. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

FASHIONED BY SARGENT John Singer Sargent, perhaps the most famous of Bostonian artists (or Boston-adjacent; Sargent lived much of his life in Europe), made his mark as a society portraitist largely of well-to-do women like Isabella Stewart Gardner, who became his close patron, confidante, and friend. Inevitably, this meant developing a formidable gift in rendering elaborate gowns and the pernicious drape and glow of an array of fine fabrics, of which Sargent became an established master. This show, organized with the Tate Britain, celebrates that gift while contemplating wealth, social position, the relationship between an artist and the prominent person he was painting, and, of course, how fashion choices become an outward signal of all of these things. Through Jan. 15. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

INVENTING ISABELLA Mild hagiography of its namesake is typically an at least marginal element in most of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum’s program; this fall, any facade drops. A full-throated celebration of its eccentric founder, “Inventing Isabella” isn’t mere hero worship, though it’s surely that: Through a wealth of images, objects, and articles of clothing, the museum sketches a broader portrait of a willfully enigmatic figure whose public persona was carefully crafted to mask her private self. Through Jan. 15. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, www.isgm.org

HUMANE ECOLOGY: EIGHT POSITIONS Last chance: An exhibition of eight artists with planet-saving concerns, “Humane Ecology’s” intended kindnesses stretch well past the merely environmental with a plea for the many millions of marginalized peoples caught in the planet’s death-spiraling consumption addiction. Christine Howard Sandoval, an enrolled member of the Chalon Nation, proposes Indigenous controlled burning techniques to counteract wildfires, while Korakrit Arunanondchai’s dreamy film piece imagines an interconnected web of life that still needs solid ground on which to stand. Through Oct. 29. Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458-2303, theclark.edu

MURRAY WHYTE

ALWAYS BE AROUND. CORITA KENT, COMMUNITY, AND PEDAGOGY Corita Kent (1918-86) is best known for the mural on the natural gas tank in Dorchester, informally called the Rainbow Swash. The former nun was a prolific pop artist and teacher who recycled advertising and other texts into works focused on social justice and collective action. This show examines her impact on contemporary artists who employ similar practices, including Christine Sun Kim and Mary Lum. Through Dec. 15. Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Art Gallery, College of the Holy Cross, 1 College St., Worcester. www.holycross.edu/iris-and-b-gerald-cantor-art-gallery/current-exhibition

CATE McQUAID

Corita Kent, "questions and answers," 1966, serigraph. Arthur Evans/Corita Art Center, Los Angeles





EVENTS

Comedy

IAN BAGG: CROWDSPOTTING TOUR Bagg is fond of interacting with his crowds. “Let’s get out of here. What do you guys wanna do?,” he asked the audience in his 2018 special “Conversations.” “You wanna go to Whole Foods, pool our money, and buy an apple?” Early shows on both nights are sold out. Oct. 20-21, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. $33. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

YUCK FEST The Indianapolis-based comedy and music festival comes to Boston with shows through Sunday, including “Drunk Black History” at Nick’s Comedy Stop and Daniel Van Kirk playing Hideout Comedy at the White Bull on Friday, Zahid Dewji at Nick’s and Michael Christmas with Katlin McFee and Gordon Baker Bone at the outdoor Starlight Square in Cambridge on Saturday, and a wrap-up show at Middlesex Lounge in Cambridge on Sunday. Check the website for individual times and tickets. www.yuckfestboston.com

THE RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR The singing comedian has been honing his mix of Broadway-inflected musical satire and left-leaning politics for more than a decade now, and his video and arranging skills are at a peak. Plus, he is promising more original content than on previous tours. Oct. 21, 7 p.m. $49-$169. Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford. www.chevaliertheatre.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

TRUNK-OR-TREAT Join the Old Colony YMCA for truckloads of goodies at their trunk-or-treat event. With a number of vehicles parked in the parking lot, kids can go trunk to trunk collecting Halloween treats. Oct. 20, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. 445 Central St., Stoughton. Free for Old Colony YMCA members, $5 for non-members. eventbrite.com

FAMILY FALL FEST Have fun with the Junior League of Boston at their family-friendly fall celebration. Children ages 3 and up can paint pumpkins and holiday cards, decorate Halloween cookies, and experiment with a witch’s brew. There will also be drinks and snacks. Oct. 21, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., 117 Newbury St., Boston. $10 for single tickets, $20 for a package of four tickets. mommypoppins.com

SOMERSTREETS MONSTER MASH Dress up in your Halloween costume early for SomerStreets’ final block party of the season. Attendees can join the School of Honk’s Halloween Parade or peruse the crafts and vintage market featuring Blue Bandana Relics and Tiny Turns Paperie. Live music will be performed by Harvard a cappella group Glee Club Lite at 2:30 p.m., local indie band Ruby Grove at 3:30 p.m., and Boston-based reggae group Pressure Cooker at 4:45 p.m. There will also be parkour activities and food vendors. Oct. 22, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. 349 Somerville Ave., Somerville. Free. somervilleartscouncil.org

ELENA GIARDINA



