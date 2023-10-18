Tim O’Brien’s ‘America Fantastica’ is a dark comedy about our poisoned zeitgeist

The flowing cadence of repetition should ring familiar to fans of O’Brien’s masterpiece, the Vietnam War short story collection “The Things They Carried” (“Among the necessities or near-necessities were P-38 can openers, pocket knives, wristwatches, dog tags…”). In “America Fantastica,” however, O’Brien is concerned with a different kind of war: the war on objective reality. Just about everyone in the novel, which unfolds during the Trump presidency, is running some sort of con, or deluding themselves, or, most often, both.

About halfway through “America Fantastica,” Tim O’Brien’s compulsively readable, cackle-worthy social satire about our truth-challenged times, a middle-aged bank robber takes a very partial inventory of his lies. “He’d lied about his age, his height, his digestion, and his name. He’d lied for no reason. He’d lied for sport. He’d lied to hear the sound of the lie. He’d lied for convenience. He’d lied for the thrill. He’d lied to get the job he wanted, the respect he wanted, the love he wanted, the wife he wanted.”

The lead liar is Boyd Halverson, who runs an internet conspiracy mill from the small Northern California town of Fulda. As O’Brien writes, “By the summer of 2019, as glaciers melted and as chunks of civility calved from the Body Politic, mythomaniacs had taken refuge in a world of their own construction.”

But Boyd is tired and sad, sick of his job at JCPenney, and quietly desperate. So late one afternoon, he goes and robs Community National Bank, taking with him $81,000 and a bank teller, a petite motormouth Pentecostal named Angie Bing, who comes along as a more-or-less willing hostage who grows determined to save Boyd’s soul.

That’s a tough task. A disgraced former journalist, grieving the death of his young son, Boyd seeks revenge on his ex-father-in-law, Dooney, a filthy-rich corporate crook who exposed Boyd’s malfeasances (before Boyd could expose his). A prolific drinker who acts out under the influence (during one bender he shoots the bus he’s riding), Boyd might be dangerous if he weren’t so pathetic.

O’Brien has given his falling hero a rollicking tapestry in which to self-destruct, a propulsive multi-character road trip that haphazardly crisscrosses the country, collecting criminals, dirty cops, random dreamers, and resentments along the way. At times “America Fantastica” plays like a lost Elmore Leonard novel, with its taste for colorful lowlifes and dialogue infused with screwball comedy rhythm.

But O’Brien is no classist; he likes the white-collar creeps as much as the low-rent hoodlums. That bank Boyd robbed? Turns out its husband-and-wife operators have been milking it themselves for years, largely by scamming immigrants who want to send a few bucks back home. The banker’s wife, Lois, is sleeping with a craven, openly racist policeman, Toby, who is chasing after Randy, a genial scumbag who wants to find his girlfriend, Angie, who has taken up with Boyd, through Mexico, Los Angeles, Texas, Minnesota, and wherever else the Dooney chase may lead.

O’Brien juggles his characters with a light hand, adding a new one here, bumping off a couple of old ones there, pinging one person’s selfish quest off another’s, and another’s. “America Fantastica” is masterfully plotted, always providing enough time with one subplot before moving on to the next, always keeping the whole thing moving. This is a book to make you forget the time, if not the times. Those always float between the lines, sometimes a bit too obviously, but usually just enough to remind the reader that things aren’t very normal out there.

As O’Brien writes, “Boyd was a man of his times — a trailblazer; he was the hanging judge at Salem and the bug in Joe McCarthy’s ear and the author of magnificent whoppers still rattling around on Facebook — Hiroshima was a clever hoax; the Holocaust was science fiction; Jackie Robinson was a white man in blackface; reptiles manned the IRS phone banks.…” “America Fantastica” is a novel for the age of “alternative facts,” when the truth is devalued by the minute, replaced by aggrieved fantasies that are manufactured by the merely opportunistic.

And yet the book’s anger is rendered with something like generosity, thanks to the affection O’Brien demonstrates for his characters, even those are more sinister than bumbling. Dark comedy only works when it comes with the novelist’s primary tool and export. That would be empathy. Without letting anyone off the hook, “America Fantastica” holds a cracked mirror up to a poisoned zeitgeist and dares you not to laugh. Resistance is futile.

AMERICA FANTASTICA

By Tim O’Brien

Mariner Books, 464 pp., $32

Chris Vognar, a freelance culture writer, was the 2009 Nieman Arts and Culture Fellow at Harvard University.