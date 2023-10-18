With ‘Garden of Eden,’ Boston’s Bad Rabbits have some spring in their step again

“Our output was essentially nothing over the past few years, so I think there’s this internal and external perception that we were done, in a way,” says drummer Sheel Davé.

While many artists bristle at the word — which implies a creative lapse or nadir — the Boston band proudly claims the concept with the Friday release of “Garden of Eden,” their first studio record in five years. The trio of genre-twisters sees no shame in long pauses between chapters, especially when just a few years ago, there was an unspoken understanding among Bad Rabbits that the band’s pen had run dry.

It’s not exactly an unfair assumption. The band had been rapidly splicing musical styles since the early 2000s, first as a Northeastern-based group called the Eclectic Collective, then under the name Bad Rabbits from 2007 and onward.

National demand for Bad Rabbits’ sundry sound mushroomed on 2013′s “American Love.” The album’s seamless patchwork of R&B and funk landed it on multiple Billboard charts, including the Heatseeker and R&B Albums rankings. The record also topped the R&B Albums charts on iTunes, as late-night performances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “The Arsenio Hall Show” heightened the band’s hype across the country. Three additional full-length albums — “Dusted,” “American Nightmare,” and “Mimi” — effectively locked in a devoted and wide-reaching fanbase, as Bad Rabbits bounded between tours in America and the United Kingdom.

But when misfortune derailed the band’s momentum in the latter half of the decade, Bad Rabbits languished alone.

Davé suffered from a traumatic back injury in 2017, which left him unsure if he would be able to drum again. Vocalist Fredua Boakye lost his father in 2020, and with him, the will to sing. Amid the band’s sudden inactivity, guitarist Salim Akram hit the road, working as Billie Eilish’s live sound and monitor engineer. No member outright vocalized that Bad Rabbits was finished; instead, they individually ruminated on the band’s impending collapse.

Boakye in particular felt disconnected, not just from the band, but from his identity as a vocalist. Gutted by a lack of motivation to perform, he instead toyed with beatmaking as he mourned his father, who he viewed as his sole reason to sing.

“When my dad died, I lost a lot of faith in myself because he was one of the people that I always did this for,” Boakye says.

Amid a haze of malaise and detachment, it seemed improbable that Bad Rabbits would release a new record, let alone return to their Energizer-Bunny-paced output. All that remained of their prior hustle was a collection of songs recorded between 2016 and 2017, long before injury and grief drained the band’s battery.

But that nearly-finished project was just enough to reconnect the bandmates. As Boakye searched within himself for a new source of musical drive, Davé parsed through the band’s vault, dusting off promising material he hoped they could still salvage and release.

“This album was sort of at a point where we had just left it behind,” Davé explains. “When I started digging back into it and into the songs, I was like, ‘There’s no way we can allow these songs to just sit forever.’ ”

The suggestion alone did wonders to recalibrate the band’s morale. Reinvigorated by Davé's physical healing and determination to begin anew, Boakye looked inward to choose a new person to sing for: himself.

Advertisement

“I feel like [Davé's] back injury was the first knockdown to me,” Boakye explains. “Then [losing] my dad was the knockout. Sheel getting back up was me taking the standing eight count, and getting back on my feet as well.”

Bad Rabbits re-embarked on a journey in their “Garden of Eden,” remapping the verdant pastures they had created seemingly in another lifetime. Some tracks carve out an uncomplicated slice of bliss, such as “Good Love,” a frisky funk serenade that vibrates with rhythmic come-hither bass. Other selections rupture with raw emotions and Bad Rabbits’ myriad sonic textures, like the title track, which crisscrosses a tense, hardcore-adjacent chorus with twirling synths. “Life is too short to trip on small things/I gotta restore balance,” Boakye belts, one of the record’s many introspective lyrics that has unexpectedly assumed a new meaning in 2023.

While the band says 95 percent of the record was already completed by the time they revisited it, the album art grounds “Garden of Eden” in Bad Rabbits’ comeback era. The illustration folds two references to Boakye’s father — a member of the Akyem people in Ghana — into a leafy patch of jungle. A prowling leopard organically integrates an Akyem symbol for royalty, while a gold watch dangling from branches overhead nods to one of his favorite accessories. Other golden trappings scattered around the scene seem to seed another message: Ample riches accompany renewal, if you have the guts to seek it out.

Advertisement

“I feel like it takes me back to a point where stress was sort of low, so it’s nostalgic for me personally,” Davé says, speaking to the uplifting quality of the record..

“Garden of Eden” hurls Boakye back even further in time, past the mid-2010s and to the group’s nascent days, when there was no greater high than recording new music on a laptop and rushing to the car to play it back — over and over again. It’s a level of giddiness and anticipation that Boakye says he hasn’t experienced in nearly 20 years.

“That’s the feeling that we’ve been needing — and I’ve been yearning for — for a long time,” he says.

“For me, it’s a comeback, because after performing and rehearsing these songs, I’m feeling reinvigorated,” Boakye says. “I’m feeling like I can take on the world. I’m feeling absolutely unstoppable.”