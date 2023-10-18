Barack Obama to talk social media at Harvard Business School

Former President Barack Obama is coming to Harvard Business School on Wednesday to help kick off a new project to reshape social media.

The Applied Social Media Lab at Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society will work to develop new forms of social media that give users more control over the sensitive data they post online.

Backed by Boston native and former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, the lab will work to develop a decentralized social networking protocol that will allow users to store their social data in databases that they control, rather than creating separate profiles for multiple commercial services like Facebook, X, or YouTube.