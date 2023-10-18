Ford chair says politics slowing production of electric pickups

Ford Motor Co.’s executive chair pointed to polarization in US politics as one of the reasons the automaker is slowing production of its first electric pickup. “Blue states say EVs are great and we need to adopt them as soon as possible for climate reasons,” Bill Ford said in an interview with The New York Times. “Some of the red states say this is just like the vaccine, and it’s being shoved down our throat by the government, and we don’t want it. I never thought I would see the day when our products were so heavily politicized, but they are.” Ford announced last week it was temporarily cutting a shift at its Dearborn, Mich., plant that assembles F-150 Lightning pickups, citing quality checks and supply chain issues. On Tuesday, General Motors Co. said it would delay opening its second electric-truck factory in Michigan “to better manage capital investment while aligning with evolving EV demand.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

US MAIL

Advertisement

Allston post office to reopen

The neighborhood of Allston may be poised to finally get its post office back. City Councilor Liz Breadon announced this week that the US Postal Service has agreed to a letter of intent with Boston developer Eden Properties to reopen the Allston Post Office in a new location that Eden is developing at 25-39 Harvard Ave. The original post office building was closed at the site in 2019 because of structural issues, prompting many Allston residents to use the Brighton Center post office instead. Eden bought the former Allston Post Office site in 2021, and is seeking city approval to build a six-story apartment building there with up to 170 units and some ground-floor retail space. The USPS has agreed to occupy 1,500 square feet of that ground-floor space, according to Breadon, to bring back the post office. The Allston Civic Association has been advocating for the reopening of the office. Civic Association president Tony D’Isidoro put out his own statement thanking Breadon and other elected officials for their efforts, but also expressing caution. He noted that a lease still needs to be negotiated, the project still needs city approval, and Eden Properties still needs to obtain financing.— JON CHESTO

Advertisement

FINANCE

US Bancorp profit down as it sets aside money for credit losses

US Bancorp said profit fell in the third quarter as the biggest US regional lender increased its provisions for credit losses. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.05 a share, above the $1 average analyst estimate but below the $1.18 posted in the same period last year, according to a statement from the Minneapolis-based bank Wednesday. Provisions for credit losses increased 42 percent from a year earlier, to $515 million. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Higher prices benefit P & G

Procter & Gamble, the maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported sales and profit that surpassed analysts’ estimates as higher prices bolstered the business despite a lower volume of products sold. Organic sales rose 7 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30. P&G’s results underscore shoppers’ willingness to continue spending in the face of persistent inflation and economic uncertainty. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

X charges new users in the Philippines and New Zealand

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has begun charging a $1 fee to new users in the Philippines and New Zealand, in a test designed to cut down on the spam and fake accounts flourishing on the site formerly known as Twitter. The company said late Tuesday that it has started trying out the annual subscription method for new and unverified accounts. The program, dubbed Not a Bot, won’t apply to existing users. It’s not clear why it only applies to New Zealand and the Philippines or why those countries were chosen. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

HEALTH CARE

Premiums up for families

Health insurance premiums jumped this year amid a post-pandemic spike in costs of care, adding to the burden on employers and workers as inflation erodes broader buying power. The average employer-sponsored health insurance premium for US families rose 7 percent to almost $24,000 this year, according to an annual KFF survey of more than 2,000 US companies, compared with a 1 percent increase last year. Premiums for individual employer coverage rose at the same rate. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Air France to leave Orly as short-haul flights diminish

Air France’s decision to dramatically thin out its domestic network highlights a trend set in motion even before the pandemic upended travel behavior: aircraft are increasingly losing their competitive edge on shorter routes. The French carrier will pull out of the Paris Orly airport by 2026, from where it served secondary French cities including Toulouse, Marseille, and Nice. The move follows what Air France said has been a 40 percent drop in domestic air travel, and even by 60 percent for one-day return trips. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Ryanair loses another challenge to COVID aid to rivals

Ryanair suffered a setback in its latest effort to challenge the European Union’s approval of government aid to rival airlines at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, including more than €272 million ($288 million) for Alitalia SpA. The EU’s General Court dismissed a series of separate cases brought by Ryanair on Wednesday, without providing the full reasoning of the court. Ryanair appealed European Commission approvals in 2020 for €199.45 million and €73 million in Italian support to the nation’s ailing carrier. It also challenged EU nods for €290 million in Belgian aid for Lufthansa unit Brussels Airlines as well as a €250 million measure to help Air Baltic Corp and €30 million to support Nordica. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ENERGY

Shell makes another bet on fossil fuel

Shell agreed to buy liquefied natural gas from Qatar for 27 years, marking the Gulf nation’s second major contract to supply fossil fuel to Europe beyond 2050 despite the bloc’s green goals. Starting in 2026, QatarEnergy will deliver as much as 3.5 million tons of LNG a year to Rotterdam’s Gate import terminal for 27 years under two deals, the Middle Eastern company said in a statement on Wednesday. That comes a week after the producer signed a similar contract with France’s TotalEnergies, and indicates that more deals could be on the horizon. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ATHLETIC SHOES

Adidas doing better as it sells off Yeezy sneakers

Adidas shares rose after the company boosted its guidance for a second time in three months, helped by sales of more Yeezy sneakers from its canceled partnership with the rapper Ye and better demand for other models. The company now expects an operating loss of about €100 million ($106 million) in 2023, it said Tuesday. That’s better than the €450 million loss Adidas forecast in July, and much improved from its initial warning of a possible €700 million shortfall if it had to write off all Yeezy inventory. Adidas has carried out two successful drops of Yeezy products since May, and could see additional boosts from future sales from its inventory heading into the holiday shopping season. — BLOOMBERG NEWS