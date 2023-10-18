In her first major housing bill, Healey seeks $4.1B, zoning changes, and tax on high-dollar sales

“The cost of housing is the biggest challenge facing the people of Massachusetts. We said from day one of our administration that we were going to prioritize building more housing to make it more affordable,” Healey said in a statement. “The Affordable Homes Act delivers on this promise by unlocking $4 billion to support the production, preservation and rehabilitation of more than 65,000 homes statewide. It’s the largest housing investment in Massachusetts history. "

The bill, which proposes 28 policy changes and offers up $4.12 billion in funding for various housing programs, could create more than 40,000 new homes — a large portion of which would be set aside for low- and middle-income households — over five years, according to state officials.

Facing a crisis of spiraling housing costs, Governor Maura Healey’s administration released a sweeping new funding bill Wednesday morning that, if passed, promises to provide billions of dollars for affordable housing and make key policy changes that housing advocates and experts have requested for years.

The bill is Healey’s first major effort to deliver on campaign promises to tackle the housing crisis, which has become one of the state’s most pressing issues. But many of its key provisions will be controversial in the eyes of local governments or some slices of the real estate industry. And it will need to navigate gantlet of committees and leaders on Beacon Hill, many of whom have been skeptical of big-ticket housing reform in the past.

One of the bill’s key additions would be an option for cities and towns to enact a local tax on high-dollar real estate sales, also known as a transfer tax. Affordable housing advocates and some local governments have lobbied for a transfer tax for more than a decade to no avail, largely because of opposition from the real estate industry, which argues that such a policy would unfairly punish homeowners and slow the construction of new housing.

But studies have found that the policy, which generally charges sellers of expensive properties a small tax that is then contributed to a local housing fund, would generate millions of new dollars for affordable housing in a given year. In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration has said that a 2 percent transfer tax would’ve raised nearly $100 million in 2021 alone.

Governor Maura Healey's proposal would allow cities and towns to assess a tax on the sale of high-end real estate to raise money for affordable housing. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Under the Healey administration’s proposal, municipalities would be able to enact a transfer tax of anywhere between 0.5 and 2 percent on real estate sales over $1 million. That fee would only apply to the portion of the sale that exceeded $1 million, or a given county’s median home price, whichever is higher.

The bond bill would also include one of the most aggressive statewide zoning rules to date, allowing Accessory Dwelling Units — sometimes known as tiny homes or “granny flats” — in all single-family zoned lots in Massachusetts, without requiring local permitting. Towns could enact some “reasonable restrictions” like lot setbacks. But they wouldn’t be allowed to require more than one parking spot for those units, or enact rules that only allow a homeowner’s relative to occupy an ADU, as some communities have. Within a half mile of transit stations, parking requirements wouldn’t be allowed at all.

While these sort of units have grown more popular in recent years, many local officials and residents are still highly skeptical, seeing them as disruptive to suburban single-family neighborhoods. Relatively few have yet been built in Massachusetts.

A number of other states in recent years have broadly legalized ADUs and seen significant housing growth, and advocates here characterized the units as “low-hanging fruit” that could quickly add to the housing supply.

The funding and policy tweaks come in the form of a housing bond bill that is typically used to reauthorize spending for existing state housing programs and funds over a five-year period. On occasion, past governors have attached policy changes or additional funding proposals in the bill, but never to the scale of what the Healey administration is trying.

The last such measure, in 2018, authorized $1.8 billion for housing programs and contained no major policy changes.

The biggest recipient of new funding would be Massachusetts’ state-funded public housing portfolio, which has fallen into a state of chronic disrepair after decades of disinvestment. The bill would allocate $1.6 billion for repairs, redevelopment, and climate-friendly retrofits.

Other significant programs that help fund affordable housing, like the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, would receive big boosts. And it would create a new fund aimed at jump-starting affordable projects that have been paused due to rising interest rates and other unfavorable economic conditions.

“The proposed investment by this administration meets the moment,” said said Housing Secretary Ed Augustus. “It will create powerful ripples for decades to come to ensure that families and individuals live in communities they can take pride in. The push to spur housing production will also directly help many others across a wide range of incomes who feel they’ve been priced out here in Massachusetts.”

There are also some wins for tenant organizers, including a process that would allow tenants to have their eviction records sealed, with certain stipulations, and the creation of an Office of Fair Housing to operate within the new Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities. Part of that new office’s work would be to enforce fair housing law.

Healey’s announcement Wednesday included supportive statements by housing advocates as well as leaders of key business and real estate groups. But the measure’s fate will ultimately be determined by lawmakers on Beacon Hill, who have until the end of the current legislative session in July 2024 to pass a final version.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him @andrewnbrinker.