An EXPonential advance for science, tech, and innovation at Northeastern

Updated October 18, 2023, 23 minutes ago
The new Northeastern EXP Complex, a makerspace, research labs, and other leading-edge facilities on Columbus Ave. that the university says will advance the boundaries of discovery and innovation. A collection of local elected officials and university and business leaders were on hand to celebrate its opening this week.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Northeastern University this week celebrated the opening of its EXP building, an eight-story, 357,000-square-foot research complex on Columbus Ave. that aims to expand the horizons of science, technology, and engineering — and, according to Northeastern officials, help build a better world.

EXP’s state-of-the-art facilities include classrooms, research labs, a robotics lab and a 15,000-square-foot makerspace -- not to mention a rooftop terrace.

“This new building is a playground for ideas,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was among the local and political leaders attending the grand opening. “Ideas that will change the world. Ideas that will save lives. Ideas that will save our planet.”

Students get ready for a lab class by putting on lab coats in the locker room of Northeastern University's new EXP Complex, a makerspace, research labs, and other leading-edge facilities.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
On display are Robots set up for the opening day event at Northeastern University's new EXP Complex.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
