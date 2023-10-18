An EXPonential advance for science, tech, and innovation at Northeastern

Northeastern University this week celebrated the opening of its EXP building, an eight-story, 357,000-square-foot research complex on Columbus Ave. that aims to expand the horizons of science, technology, and engineering — and, according to Northeastern officials, help build a better world.

EXP’s state-of-the-art facilities include classrooms, research labs, a robotics lab and a 15,000-square-foot makerspace -- not to mention a rooftop terrace.

“This new building is a playground for ideas,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was among the local and political leaders attending the grand opening. “Ideas that will change the world. Ideas that will save lives. Ideas that will save our planet.”