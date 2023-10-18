In Back Bay, Hue wants to throw the party we all deserve

It feels like the Boston we always dream of, the one we know is there but that can be hard to locate. The one with the good music, the good vibes, the fashionable self-expression, and everyone together to enjoy it in celebration and community. It is front and center at Hue: “As diverse as the flavors and colors that make up the city of Boston,” as the restaurant’s Instagram says.

Hue’s owners include George Aboujaoude (Committee, Eva), Maurice Rodriguez (Fat Hen, La Brasa), and Robert Eugene (Silk R&B party, Premier Events Group), putting both deep, locally rooted hospitality experience and Black and brown ownership square in Copley Square. The venue, on the corner of Huntington and Exeter, is adjacent to the Copley Square Hotel. On the main floor is Rosebar, a dining room space with an incongruous mix of post-convention hotel guests and tentative first dates, prettily romantic decor and a top-volume soundtrack free of radio edits. Come early on a weekday and you’ll miss much of the point of Hue, which is a restaurant mullet. You’re welcome to come for the business up top, but it’s the party down below that you want.

Descend into the supper club and speakeasy and you will find it. The DJ treats your ears to ’90s hip-hop and R&B. There are glowing stone columns lit from within, palm fronds, gold accents, a plethora of gorgeous and varied wallpapers. A mural by local artist Rob “Problak“ Gibbs honors the legends who played here when this space was jazz club Storyville. “Hue know the vibe,” a sign reads in lights. Hue do indeed.

The staffers are sweetheart angels with amazing skincare routines, glowing and kind. The diners are younger and older, Black and white, gay and straight, and plenty in between. The menu is a mix, too, serving autumn in New England, pan-Asian bistro, and steakhouse, with equally mixed execution. Since Hue opened in March, there has been turnover in the kitchen, with chef Aaron Lhamon (Ledger, the Ghost Walks) stepping in a few months back.

Small plates are the strongest offerings. Tuna tartare is a generous portion, bites of fresh fish bound together with spicy aioli over avocado, with wonton chips for dipping. Wings are sticky, sweet, and spicy, seasoned with a hefty dose of five-spice powder. Pork belly is served with a sweet apple compote laced with parsley; we push the fruit aside to get at the crisp, unctuous meat.

It’s tricky to share fall vegetables on toast, which would be better served sliced; the bread is topped with delicata squash, whipped feta, scallions, and more, a colorful riot that could use salt and maybe some vinaigrette to punch it up and tie it together.

A section of the menu is devoted to salads, another to vegetables, which can function on their own or as sides for main dishes of hanger steak and Wagyu ribeye: Seared Brussels sprouts, for instance, are smoky and sweet with molten maple, candied pepitas lending crunch. Picking up the luxe steakhouse thread, there are sauces such as burnt honey chicken jus and bordelaise, plus the option to add “caviar on stuff” or “truffles on things,” in portions of either “a lot” or “a little.” It’s cheeky and cute, high and low, a nice touch.

Udon noodles with beef and stir-fried vegetables is a whole different mood, as is super-salty duck fried rice with egg and water chestnuts. A salmon entree interprets flavors from Asia with greater success; the fish itself is dry, but it’s served with really delicious bamboo rice crisped into nubbly croutons, over swirls and dots of black sesame. On the side, a salad composed largely of parsley lends color to the plate.

Lamb saddle is served over a sunny pile of saffron couscous, beside a pitcher of lamb jus. This is the lambiest lamb I can recall being served in a restaurant, perhaps too gamey for lamb agnostics. The couscous is crusty, dry, and flavorless; the jus tastes burned. It would be nice to have something green on the plate.

The dessert menu leaves behind ambition for simplicity: creme brulee, warm chocolate chip cookies. A chocolate tart arrives ice cold one night, with a burned cookie shell. Pineapple upside down cake for two is a koan: How can something be wet and dry? How can pineapple cake have no pineapple? I’m still not enlightened. But I am enjoying my frothy, lavender-tinged cocktail, the Charles, served in gorgeous glassware. The Hue, a potion of whiskey, apricot liqueur, orgeat, honey, and lemon, is too sweet for me. It’s sprinkled with gold dust, which winds up on my nose because I am so suave, and our server and I can’t stop laughing about it together. The music is on point — we’ve coasted through Omarion, P.M. Dawn, Kanye from a time when he could still blow our minds for the right reasons. People are taking selfies on the staircase; an enthusiastic staffer gives us a sneak peek of yet another downstairs space, beautifully decorated, about to open.

It feels good to be here. A fancy, friendly, diverse dinner party with a DJ is a very welcome addition in Back Bay. But great nightlife deserves great food. At Hue, there’s some catching up to do.

HUE ★★

90 Exeter St., Back Bay, Boston, 857-991-1710, www.hueboston.com

Wheelchair accessible.

Prices Smaller plates $10-$24. Larger plates $18-$42. Desserts $8-$15. Cocktails $18.

Hours Dinner/bar Tue-Sat 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Brunch Sat 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sun brunch and party 11 a.m.-5 p.m. or later. Hours can vary; supper club generally open weekends only. Check Instagram @huebackbay for events, DJ lineups, and more.

Noise level Music can be very loud.

★★★★★ Extraordinary | ★★★★ Excellent | ★★★ Very good | ★★ Good | ★ Fair | (No stars) Poor

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her @devrafirst.