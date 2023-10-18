Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Single common murres continued in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis and Wellfleet Harbor.

The state’s first record of Virginia’s warbler, a scarce species of the Southwest, was found at Putnam Farm Conservation Area in Orleans.

Recent sightings (through Oct. 10) as reported to Mass Audubon.

From Race Point to Herring Cove in Provincetown, birds reported included 3 red-necked grebes, 5 blue-winged teal, a marbled godwit, 2 parasitic jaegers, a razorbill, 11 black-legged kittiwakes, 600 common terns, a roseate tern, 8 Cory’s shearwaters, 24 great shearwaters, a sooty shearwater, 8 Manx shearwaters, 3,500 tree swallows, and 2 American pipits.

Birds at First Encounter Beach in Eastham included a black-headed gull, an American golden-plover, 4 whimbrel, a red knot, and a pectoral sandpiper.

A survey of remote parts of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge tallied 3 blue-winged teal, 5 Northern pintail, 15 green-winged teal, 900 black-bellied plovers, 2 American golden-plovers, a Hudsonian godwit, 120 red knots, 2,800 sanderlings, 600 dunlin, 25 white-rumped sandpipers, 4 pectoral sandpipers, 70 semipalmated sandpipers, a Western sandpiper, a short-billed dowitcher, and 2 peregrine falcons.

Birds at Forest Beach in Chatham included a horned grebe, 8 marbled godwits, 27 Western willets, 5 whimbrel, 4 American oystercatchers, 2 saltmarsh sparrows, and a yellow-breasted chat.

Other sightings around the Cape included a Swainson’s thrush and a veery in South Dennis, 6 black skimmers in Chatham, single yellow-crowned night-herons at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary and Pogorelc sanctuary in West Barnstable, a gray-cheeked thrush banded at Wings Island in Brewster, and a Hudsonian godwit in North Truro.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.