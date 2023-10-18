At Medford’s El Tacuba, a packed bar and excellent stuffed plantains

The bar and its vast tequila selection at El Tacuba in Medford.

Why : For high-octane margaritas, flavorful small plates, and pre-COVID-style buzz from Alvaro and Andres Sandoval. The brothers run Tenoch, a fast-casual torta destination with locations throughout Greater Boston.

The backstory: The Sandoval brothers grew up in Mexico, often visiting their grandmother in Veracruz. El Tacuba serves family recipes that aren’t conducive to counter-service dining: shrimp in garlic sauce, ceviche, fried stuffed plantains.

These are dishes that the Sandovals eat at home. Their mom, Elia (who’s sometimes spotted in the kitchen, making empanadas), offers menu advice.

The restaurant is just a couple blocks from their original Tenoch in Medford Square, which opened in 2012. The brothers also plan to open Café Localito, a coffee shop, in the old Mystic Coffee Roaster space nearby.

Advertisement

“Medford in particular is a great location, because being off of Route 93 is a huge plus. People come from everywhere: Boston, Charlestown, Melrose,” Alvaro Sandoval says.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Oh, they sure do. On a recent Friday night, there was an hourlong wait for one of 90 seats, with a line snaking from the bar to the host stand and back toward the door.

“We’re considering offering reservations, but we don’t want to rush people,” he says. “Right now, it’s just nice to see people coming back with their friends.”

Brothers Andrés (left) and Alvaro Sandoval sit at the bar of their new restaurant, El Tacuba in Medford. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

The food: Yes, you might wait a while to get a seat — reservations would be nice, or maybe a bit more seating in the bar area — but once you do score a table, things happen fast.

The menu is designed for group dining. Plates are shareable and tend to appear simultaneously. The upside: Nobody will be left hungry or waiting. The downside: You could easily finish your dinner in 20 minutes (though you certainly won’t be rushed — we lingered and ordered more food, perhaps fueled by potent margaritas, without issue).

Advertisement

And this is food worth lingering over. Our quartet enjoyed empanadas jarochas ($7), stuffed with beef picadillo, a sweet-savory mixture of minced beef, tomato, parsley, capers, olives, and raisins. Queso fundido — melted Chihuahua cheese with a crumble of spicy chorizo that congeals easily if not served hot — arrived melty and molten. No chips: Ladle it up with warm corn tortillas.

Empanadas jarochas are stuffed with beef picadillo or cheese at El Tacuba in Medford. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Seafood is the cornerstone of the menu: scallops in bright jalapeno-poblano cream ($16); bacalao, an earthy salted cod, in briny olive-caper sauce ($12); tuna ceviche with a puckery ginger-soy marinade ($18); shrimp in chipotle sauce ($12). The sleeper hit: deep-fried, beef-stuffed plantains laced with crema ($7). Imagine a jalapeno popper but sweeter and creamier. Flan ($5) is a smoky caramel treat, but let it sit at the table for a few minutes to thaw out. Prices are fair and portions are generous; there’s not much over $18, and it’s easy to sample most of the menu among four or so people.

Plátano macho (fried stuffed plantain) at El Tacuba in Medford. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

What to drink: Margaritas, of course. Even though we arrived before 6 p.m., the thumping, industrial-style bar was packed several-deep. Go early. If you do, you’ll be rewarded with a fiery El Diablo ($14), with jalapeno-infused tequila, orange liqueur, pineapple, lime, and a tajin rim. It goes down easy. The house margarita ($11) is simple and fresh. Those who want a preview of the Sandovals’ coffee shop can try the Carajillo ($14), made with Localito espresso and Nixta, a toasty Mexican corn liqueur. You won’t find neon-green, pre-mixed pitchers laced with salt here.

Advertisement

The takeaway: In the words of a dining companion: “If you want higher-end Mexican taste and vibe with quick-service speed, this is your spot.” Just get there early. Judging by the lines, it’s everyone else’s spot, too.

The dining room at El Tacuba in Medford. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

El Tacuba, 35 Salem St., Medford, 617-390-0600, www.eltacuba.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.