Rites of passage: Celebrating Day of the Dead in San Antonio and Santa Fe

Patti and I weren’t constructing ofrendas, as the altars are called. But, in the spirit of Day of the Dead, we were sharing memories of our mothers. We far prefer the Mexican altars honoring ancestors to the Halloween costumes and trick-or-treating of our childhoods. So as October rolled into November last year, we made a whirlwind trip to two of our favorite cities — San Antonio and Santa Fe — for a double dose of Day of the Dead.

“I think our mothers are friends in heaven,” my friend Patti said as we watched a young woman put final touches on an altar to a deceased loved one. “They met and said, ‘Oh, we both have daughters named Patricia.’”

We began in San Antonio, Texas. Observances stretch out over nearly a week, lending some credence to the city’s boast that it has the largest Day of the Dead celebration in the United States. The main spectacle is a lighted boat parade on the San Antonio River as it flows along the city’s famous River Walk. Even before the big event, I was touched by some of the quieter, more private moments I encountered at ofrendas throughout the city.

Shopkeepers at the Pearl created this ofrenda to San Antonio musician Lydia Mendoza, called ‶the meadowlark of the border″ and known as ‶the mother of Tejano music.″ Patricia Harris

In the 1731 San Fernando cathedral, an ofrenda sat next to the gilt main altar. Mariachis were playing in the plaza out front as I paused at the ofrenda dedicated to Adina Emilia de Zavala, still remembered for the early-20th-century campaign to save the Alamo. In La Villita, the city’s oldest neighborhood, an ofrenda celebrated Esther Vexler, the “mother of yoga″ in San Antonio. One of her former students had placed a pretty teapot and a jar of pickles on the altar because, well, Vexler liked to drink tea and eat pickles.

A dozen ofrendas were sprinkled among the shops and restaurants in Market Square, a vibrant Mexican-American gathering spot. An especially impressive one stood at the entry to the legendary restaurant Mi Tierra (mitierracafe.com). The association with food seemed just right. Ofrendas almost always feature the favorite foods and drinks of the deceased.

This bread, called pan de muerto, is traditionally served during Day of the Dead observances. Patricia Harris

So maybe it’s no coincidence that the Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival overlaps with the Day of the Dead activities. In addition to special dinners, the festival features tastings that are great for sampling local foods. One afternoon Patti and I wandered from booth to booth tasting five-meat tacos, artisanal chorizo, and nachos with cheese sauce — all washed down with Texas wine.

We found an even greater variety of foods in the Pearl neighborhood (atpearl.com) north of downtown on the River Walk. Anchored by the Hotel Emma and a branch of the Culinary Institute of America, the former industrial area is full of shops and restaurants, including a great bakery and a bistro that could have been transported from Paris. But we were in Texas, after all, so we dined on beer-braised barbacoa and blackened Gulf of Mexico fish at Carriqui, a stylish restaurant in a former saloon.

Patti grew up in Texas and never misses an opportunity for a Whataburger. The namesake burger of the state’s iconic fast food chain (whataburger.com) is topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onion, and mustard. And it is as good as Patti promised. We could have kept eating our way through San Antonio, but Santa Fe, N.M., beckoned. The city was about to celebrate its first official Day of the Dead.

We missed the Friday night kickoff, but an early-morning flight got us to Santa Fe in plenty of time for Saturday’s main events. During the afternoon people gathered on Santa Fe Plaza to prepare their ofrendas, listen to strolling mariachis, and have their faces painted as skeletal Catrinas. We were all waiting for the plaza to come to life as darkness fell and lights glimmered from the trees.

The River Walk is the heart of downtown San Antonio. Patricia Harris

After a screening of Disney’s “Coco” on two giant screens and the obligatory speeches by organizers and politicians, an Aztec dancer from Oaxaca, Mexico, took the bandstand stage. “You are enacting one of the most ancient traditions of my people,” he told the crowd. “Our ancestors want to look down and see that we are happy.”

He and two other dancers — all wearing elaborate feathered headdresses — moved through the crowd and paused at each ofrenda to bestow blessings. After a candlelight procession around the plaza, one of the event organizers declared that it was time to dance the night away. We hardly needed encouragement. The rhythms of Latin American cumbia were irresistible.

An Aztec dancer from Oaxaca, Mexico, blesses an ofrenda during the Day of the Dead observance at Santa Fe Plaza. Patricia Harris

Figuring that the Aztecs know a lot more about Day of the Dead than we do, Patti and I took their advice and set about having fun. How else could our mothers see that we were happy? We dug into Santa Fe’s chile-based cuisine with green chile cheeseburgers (with candied red chile bacon, no less) at Luminaria restaurant at the Inn and Spa at Loretto (hotelloretto.com). Another day, we went fancy with green chile risotto at SkyFire restaurant at Bishop’s Lodge (aubergeresorts.com).

We also drove 28 miles north to the village of Chimayó in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. The Tewa people, the area’s pre-contact inhabitants, believed the soil here had healing powers. So did later settlers from Spain and Mexico. In 1816, they built the Sanctuario de Chimayó, a little adobe church that remains an important pilgrimage site.

The rustic setting enhances the tranquillity of Ojo Santa Fe spa, known for its spring-fed soaking pools. Patricia Harris

The town is also known for growing chile peppers. Located in an 1890 adobe homestead, Rancho de Chimayó (ranchodechimayo.com) has become a destination for lovers of Southwest cuisine. The restaurant may have been the first in northern New Mexico to transform sopapillas — pillowy fried dough usually slathered with honey — into a complete meal by stuffing them with beans, rice, and either shredded chicken or beef.

From the healing earth of Chimayó, Patti and I turned our attention to the rejuvenating power of natural spring water. We ended our journey at Ojo Santa Fe, a rustic spa in the high desert 16 miles — and another world — from Santa Fe. The aroma of piñon smoke hung in the air as we walked trails through golden cottonwood trees. We paused to feed the property’s Silkie chickens and pet the puppies that play with guests until they are adopted. (Yes, happiness is a warm puppy.) After a leisurely dinner, we soaked in a private spring water pool as a wood fire burned nearby.

I’m certain that our mothers were looking down and smiling.

A mariachi band performs on the plaza in front of San Fernando cathedral in San Antonio. Patricia Harris

