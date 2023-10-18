Arrest warrant issued for teen suspect in shooting outside Burlington apartment complex

Burlington police have obtained an arrest warrant for a teen suspect for an incident involving gunfire outside an apartment building, the department said Wednesday.
The 16-year-old was not identified due to their age.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a crash near building 5 at the Avalon Burlington complex at 1 Arboretum Way, the statement said.
The department immediately after received a call reporting that gunshots were heard in the same area.
Further details of the reported crash and gunfire were not released. But investigators were able to identify the teenager as a suspect. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday, police said.
As of Wednesday evening, the teen was not in custody, the statement said.
Police Chief Thomas Browne said he wanted “to assure the community that we are doing our utmost to locate this suspect.”
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.