BPS releases districtwide inclusive education plan for students with disabilities

The district plans to educate students with disabilities in general education classrooms whenever possible, a practice known as inclusion, in all grades and schools within three years. The district also intends to have all English learners in inclusive settings by the 2025-2026 school year.

After years of failing to appropriately educate its students with disabilities, Boston Public Schools on Wednesday unveiled a plan that would overhaul its special education system.

“Both physically and culturally, all BPS classrooms will be ready to welcome students with disabilities and multilingual learners with and without disabilities so that they have opportunities to learn alongside their grade-level peers and interact with high-quality instructional materials and enriching learning experiences,” the plan states.

The district must overhaul its special education practices under a state-mandated improvement plan the city agreed to in 2022 in order to avoid a state takeover of the district. The agreement came on the heels of a blistering state review of the district, where state leaders described BPS’s special education services as being in “systemic disarray.” Later in the year, the the state education department found BPS violated the rights of special education students by providing unreliable transportation of students with disabilities. In addition, a district-commissioned review of the special education department last year found 29 percent — thousands of students — are taught in “substantially separate” classrooms; it’s a rate more than twice that of state and national averages, with students of color and English learners segregated at particularly high rates. tudents with disabilities are also underrepresented in the district’s popular dual-language programs.

Under the new plan, the district will place students with and without disabilities in the same classrooms in pre-K, kindergarten and Grades 7 and 9 at every school next school year. Schools will expand the practice to most grades the following year and to the remainder in the 2026-2027 school year.

The plan also envisions a similar shift in the education of English learners. Beginning next year in Grades K-8 and the following year in Grades 9-12, students learning English will only be separated from peers as needed for direct English instruction, rather than spending their entire days in separate programs.

The district sent its special education inclusion plan to the state in early October, a key step in a multi-year process to revamp its system. The district released an initial planning document last fall and last year began planning for inclusive education at 22 K-8 schools and every high school. Those plans went into effect this year.

The plan does not lay out the specific changes each school will make to transition to inclusion but instead defines steps they must take and the outcomes they must achieve. Teams at every school must develop school-level plans this year, including recommendations on shifting resources and ensuring they have the necessary staff.

But the plan does have dozens of action items for the district and schools to undertake, like picking a coordinator at each school to oversee support systems, a process that is underway, and auditing individualized education plans for students with disabilities, which has not yet begun. The district already has released new guidance for moving students from segregated English immersion classes to general education. Schools must form their inclusion planning teams this fall and develop plans to carry them out in the spring.

The plan lays out in great detail the district’s failings in educating students with disabilities and English learners, including the concentration of specialized programs and inclusion in a small number of schools, achievement gaps between students in substantially separate settings and their peers in inclusive classrooms, and a lack of flexibility that often locks students into certain programs even as the needs of the students change. Even basic instruction varies greatly across the district, the plan notes, let alone the processes for identifying students who need additional services.

“The days of saying ‘this type of student does not belong in this school’ or ‘we don’t serve students with that specific disability’ are over,” the plan reads. “All of our schools must recognize the abilities, languages, cultures, and life experiences of our students to teach them and help them reach their individual and diverse needs.”

The document will serve as the road map to provide the least restrictive environment for students with disabilities, Skipper told the School Committee earlier this month.

“The plan focuses on several key areas that address both day-to-day work the district must shift to and the larger systems work that are needed to support this and hold us accountable,” she said.

The plan lays out a variety of ways general education classrooms can be redesigned to accommodate all students, many of them depending on pairing classroom teachers with special educators and other specialists to alternate instruction.

Boston has had inclusive schools and programs for decades, including the Mary Lyon, the Henderson K-12 Inclusion School, and the Symphonize program at the former Urban Science Academy in West Roxbury. Those programs have at times have served as models nationally and globally for inclusive education, but they have yet to reach many of the district’s students, more than one-fifth of whom have disabilities.

“BPS must take responsibility for the students we have failed,” the plan reads. “There have been strong examples of inclusive practice in BPS’ history, but if that good work is not rooted in a system that sustains it, then the cycle of failure will continue.”

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com.