Boston City Council to take up resolution in support of Israel

Flaherty had previously voiced support for Israel on Oct. 10 in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Councilor-at-Large Michael Flaherty offered the resolution “in support of the state of Israel and the Israeli people,” according to a meeting agenda posted to the city’s website . The meeting starts at City Hall at noon.

The Boston City Council is scheduled Wednesday to take up a resolution supporting Israel in its war with Hamas, records show.

“I stand with the people of Israel,” Flaherty wrote. “The terror attacks by Hamas are cowardly and the killing of innocent civilians despicable. There’s no waffling here folks. The Israeli people have our unwavering support.”

Flaherty referred to Hamas’s brutal massacre on Oct. 7 in which some 1,400 Israelis were killed and at least 199 taken hostage by the terrorists.

Israel has responded with a relentless bombardment campaign that, before the hospital deaths, had killed at least 2,778 people and wounded 9,700, and nearly two-thirds of the dead were children, according to the Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities said.

On Wednesday, President Biden traveled to Israel and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling him that he believes a deadly explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital that killed hundreds on Tuesday was not carried out by the Israeli military.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden said, while also citing “a lot of people out there” unsure what caused the blast, sparking protests throughout the Middle East.

No clear cause has been established for the explosion. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants.

