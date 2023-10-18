Crew member injured in engine room explosion on cruise ship docked in Maine

Their condition was not known Wednesday evening.

The crew member was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious burns, Portland fire said in a press release.

A crew member was injured and passengers were evacuated Wednesday after an explosion in the engine room of a small cruise ship docked in Portland Harbor in Maine, according to the city’s fire department.

Fire crews responded to the American Queen Voyages’ Ocean Navigator, a visiting cruise ship docked at the Ocean Gateway Pier, for reports of smoke in the engine room at 7:25 a.m., the fire department said.

At the scene, crews received reports “of an exposition in the engine room, possibly related to an onboard generator,” the release said.

Advertisement

The ship was carrying 128 passengers and 82 crew members, according to the fire department.

“Most of the passengers are on land today doing tours and sightseeing,” the release said.

Crews stabilized the engine room and remained at the scene to ventilate the ship and prevent the fire from spreading, the fire department said.

The incident was under control shortly before 8 a.m.

The ship was built in 2001 and refurbished in 2019, according to the American Queen Voyages website. It measures 286 feet in length and has five decks, the website said.

American Queen Voyages could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

The US Coast Guard is working to determine if the ship is safe for passengers to continue their voyage. The ship was scheduled to spend the night in Portland before departing on a 10-day cruise to Saint John on Thursday, according to the company’s website.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Coast Guard said in an email Wednesday night.

The Coast Guard prevention and response team, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Maine State Fire Marshal, Maine State Fire Investigator, Portland Fire Department and US Customs and Border Protection responded to the scene.

Advertisement

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.