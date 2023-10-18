Dorchester woman struck by lightning last month leaves Boston Medical Center to applause as she continues recovery

Two people who witnessed the accident from their home ran over and began performing CPR until EMS arrived, the Globe report ed. Padilla was taken to Boston Medical Center in “critical condition,” police said, where she remained until Wednesday, when she was relocated to Spaulding Rehabilitation.

Thalita Teixeira Padilla was walking her dog, Bruce, at Savin Hill Beach on Sept. 9 when she stopped to talk to another woman walking by, officials said. Then, a lightning bolt struck the area, “throwing both women into the air,” State Police said in a statement that day .

Healthcare workers applauded a 31-year-old Dorchester woman who was stuck by lightning last month as she was wheeled out of Boston Medical Center and transferred to Spaulding Rehabilitation after 40 days in the hospital, her family said.

Padilla’s father and brother spoke to reporters outside the hospital Wednesday, saying Padilla was in good spirits, according to a recording on Boston 25.

They smiled as they described how hard she had fought and thanked the healthcare workers who saved her.

“Every day was like overcoming a battle,” her brother, Andre Padilla, said.

Bruce, the dog, ran away in fear, but was eventually found and reunited with the family, police said in a tweet.

The other woman, 49, was not struck by lightning or injured, but was thrown from the blast, police said.

Padilla is an ICU travel nurse who was working for a few months in Boston with her husband, her brother said.

He said at first, she only remembered walking her dog and then waking up in the hospital confused. Now, “she remembers everything,” but is not ready to discuss it.

Most of the time, Padilla remained in semi-good spirits, which her family tried to mirror, but Andre said it felt like there was a different health issue every day while she was in the hospital.

“It was very traumatic. We didn’t get a break,” he said. “Every day, even though she was overcoming the odds, it was no break.”

There is no exact recovery timeline, but Andre said they think it will be a few months.

“She’s a legend,” Andre said.

























