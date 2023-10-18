Video shows terrifying moment when girl on bicycle was struck by hit-and-run driver in East Bridgewater

Surveillance video shows the terrifying moment when an 11-year-old girl on a bicycle was struck by the alleged hit-and-run driver on Oct. 15.

The driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in East Bridgewater over the weekend has been identified by police and is being summonsed to court on criminal charges, authorities said.

East Bridgewater Police Chief Michael Jenkins thanked area residents who offered tips after seeing video of the incident.

“Without the information provided by the public, we would have had a much harder time reaching a resolution,” Jenkins said in a statement.

Jenkins said a 62-year-old woman from Florida will be summonsed to Brockton District Court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury in connection with the crash, which occurred on Sunday.

Advertisement

Authorities did not release the name of the driver, but police said she is a traveling nurse who has relatives in the area.

Police were notified of the incident at 5:32 p.m. when they received a 911 call reporting a crash involving a bicyclist and a motor vehicle in the area of 143 Bedford St. in East Bridgewater.

The 11-year-old girl was riding a bicycle through a small path that leads from Route 18 to the rear parking lot of Central Elementary School when she was struck by the vehicle, police said.

The girl was evaluated on scene by East Bridgewater Fire Department paramedics and her mother declined medical transportation on behalf of her daughter, police said.









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.