Fire at Rhode Island salvage yard under investigation

TIVERTON, R.I. — A massive fire at a local auto salvage yard is under investigation after a blaze that sent smoke billowing over the region for hours early Wednesday.

Fire crews from surrounding communities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island were called in to battle the blaze at General Auto Recycling off King Road. Multiple tanker trucks were used, because there was no hydrant in the immediate area.

The fire broke out in stacks of crushed vehicles, ignited by the combustibles and oil inside the vehicles, said acting deputy state fire marshal James Given. As they burned, the tires, shocks, and struts made loud popping noises.