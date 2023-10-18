Fire at Rhode Island salvage yard under investigation

TIVERTON, R.I. — A massive fire at a local auto salvage yard is under investigation after a blaze that sent smoke billowing over the region for hours early Wednesday.
Fire crews from surrounding communities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island were called in to battle the blaze at General Auto Recycling off King Road. Multiple tanker trucks were used, because there was no hydrant in the immediate area.
The fire broke out in stacks of crushed vehicles, ignited by the combustibles and oil inside the vehicles, said acting deputy state fire marshal James Given. As they burned, the tires, shocks, and struts made loud popping noises.
The crushed vehicles made it challenging for the firefighters to get water deep into the hot spots, so they also used construction equipment to pull the vehicles apart.
The cause of the fire was undetermined early Wednesday afternoon. Given said it’ll take time before the area cools down enough for investigators to examine the scene.
The last reported fire at General Auto was in 2009; the cause was undetermined, Given said.
