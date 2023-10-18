Plymouth family stuck in Gaza apartment since Monday, relatives killed in bombardment

Hani said that this experience has been very stressful for his nieces and nephew, and his brother and sister-in-law are upset that their children are being exposed to the atrocities.

Hazem Shafai, 47, his wife, Sanaa Shafai, 36, and their children, Seera, 13, Yomnah, 10, and Jaser, 2, were visiting Hazem’s father and stepmother who live on a farm located two miles south of Gaza’s northern border when the enclave was attacked on Oct. 7, said his brother, Hani Shafai.

with limited food and water

“It’s been really crazy for the kids; a lot of stress, a lot of anxiety,” Hani, 62, said from his home in Rapid City, S.D. “And the parents are just as anxious and saddened by everything that is going on and that their children are being exposed to it.”

Hani Shafai said that his extended family and his brother’s family left all their belongings behind, including livestock, to travel to Gaza’s southern border to try to cross into Egypt on Monday. They’ve been turned away twice.

They have been living in their friend’s apartment near Rafah since Monday. Sanaa and their children have not been able to leave the apartment since they arrived.

Hani said that Hazem left the apartment once since Monday to get bread for his family and he had to wait in line for two-and-a-half hours.

Although Hazem’s family is alive, nine of his relatives who are from Gaza were recently killed when the apartment they were staying in was bombarded.

Hani said that he has tried to call his family in Gaza about ten times each day, but is usually not able to get through to them. However, Hani said he was able to speak to Hazem over the phone Wednesday , and his brother was very emotional when he shared the news of their cousins death with Hani.

“My brother was almost in tears,” Hani said. “We lost my cousin...nine of my extended family members got killed.”

Hani said he is feeling numb to the information of his relatives being killed because he is being inundated with bad news.

“You don’t know how to cry, you don’t even know how to breathe, you become desensitized,” Hani said.

Hani said that communicating with his brother has reminded him of what it is like to talk to friends who are in hospice.

“They know they are most likely going to die, and they are giving me their last instructions, ‘this is what you should do with my kids if I die and forgive me if I’ve wronged you,’” Hani said.





