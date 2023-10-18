Looking forward to a wet, windy weekend

This time of the year, with the lower sun angle, it can take until late morning or early afternoon for low clouds and even fog to dissipate during the morning.

I’m looking out at clouds again this morning and a lot of them are very low. If you look at the satellite loop below you can see the lack of texture in the cloudiness over the Northeast. This is because these clouds don’t have much depth to them and are very low, almost like fog.

Eventually I do think we’ll get into some sunshine later today as temperatures reach the lower 60s. The sun strength is similar to what it would be in late February at this point but in some ways it feels darker, because we still have all the leaves on the trees. In February, when the sun angle is actually getting higher each day and there are no leaves on the trees it seems brighter.

Fall foliage across the Charles River in South Natick on Tuesday. Dave Epstein

Thursday will be our best day of the next several with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures for this time of year. Many of us will get into the mid and upper 60s and it will be a good day to do some early leaf raking and fall cleanup.

Advertisement

Many of the leaves are falling without changing color because of all the water we had during the summer and early fall. The fungus and bacteria on the leaves has caused them to crinkle up. Nevertheless there are pockets of brilliant color where the presence of these pathogens is less or the trees just are more resilient or a different variety.

Friday will quickly go downhill weather-wise with an increase in clouds and a development of showers. The showers may actually move in here later in the morning, but early enough to affect afternoon activities.

Advertisement

There are two systems, one from the west and one from the south, which will be basically merging over New England this weekend and then pulling into Canada. As low pressure converges upon us it will bring the shower activity.

Overnight Friday, showers and steadier rain is likely across much of New England. COD Weather

The way that the storms interact is going to determine how much rain each area receives and where the heaviest will be. As usual there’s a discrepancy between the guidance. The map below shows how much rain is expected to fall through Saturday morning. The European model brings a swath of heavy rain from Long Island up through Southern Maine.

A swath of heavy rain is likely in parts of the region through Saturday midday before the storm moves north into Canada for Sunday. WeatherBELL

Other models hold the heaviest rain off until later Saturday. Over the next 48 hours I’ll have a better idea of the timing and the extent of the heavy rainfall but for now I would expect at least part of Saturday to be wet. If things keep moving we could salvage the second half of the day rain free but it will not be clear.

Sunday the storm will become stronger to our north and this will create a lot of wind. The map below shows a lot of black lines around low pressure. These are called isobars; where they are tighter are areas of more wind.

Low pressure pulls into Canada Sunday and leaves colder and windier conditions in its wake. Tropical Tidbits

The storm will also pull down colder air from Canada and we have a reasonable chance of at least some frost by Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will put an end to the growing season, which has extended deeper into October than usual.

Advertisement

Temperatures in the 30s are likely next Tuesday with many areas west of the coastline experiencing their first frost of this autumn. WeatherBELL







