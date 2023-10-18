MBTA posts first episode of ‘Spilling the T’ podcast after false start: ‘We have a lot of issues across the system’

The podcast was initially posted online Oct. 5 — apparently by mistake — and was mysteriously taken down.

After a false start earlier this month, the MBTA on Wednesday officially launched its new podcast, “Spilling the T.”

The logo for the MBTA's new podcast, "Spilling the T."

In the first episode, “Spilling the T” host Andrew Cassidy, who works in the T’s Customer and Employee Experience Department, speaks with MBTA General Manager Phil Eng, who acknowledges passengers’ concerns about safety and their frustrations over speed restrictions, among other issues.

“We have a lot of issues across the system, due to years and years of disinvestment,” Eng tells Cassidy. “But that doesn’t mean we can’t figure out how to solve this.”

Eng talks about the importance of maintenance plans and of having robust inspections and repair programs. He also says he wants to make improvements at T stations and hire a chief of stations — “somebody who can really tackle the different needs in a way that we’ve never done” before.

The goal is to enhance the customer experience, Eng said.

While the 28-minute conversation strikes an optimistic tone, reaction to the podcast took a negative turn on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“So instead of fixing the plethora of issue on the T we are going to do a podcast?” one X user wrote. “There is legit water leaking through the walls in Porter station.”

“Sorry if I’m not excited,” another user commented. “This morning only 1 train for the D line. Already packed at Newton Highlands. Next train not until 8am. Talk about that please. Talk about how the trains are packed, unreliable and your communication is awful. Talk about how that will be fixed please.”

Another user asked: “Will you be taking calls?”

MBTA officials explain on the podcast page that they created the series to give listeners “a firsthand look at the challenges we face, the innovative solutions we’re implementing, and the dedicated people working tirelessly to keep our transportation system running smoothly.”

The podcast will feature interviews with individuals from various departments of the T discussing everything from service disruptions to infrastructure upgrades, officials said.

“This podcast is your backstage pass to understanding the complexities and nuances of operating one of the busiest transit systems in the nation,” the podcast page states.

T officials say “Spilling the T” listeners can send questions, comments, and show suggestions via email to social@mbta.com. Episodes are available on multiple platforms including SoundCloud and Google Podcasts.

