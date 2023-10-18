Protesters condemning Israel hold ‘die-in’ at Harvard Business School

About 200 people gathered for a “die-in” outside of Harvard Business School on Wednesday, condemning the Israeli government’s airstrikes and blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The protest targeted the Israel’s planned incursion into Gaza in the aftermath of a terrorist attack by Hamas Oct. 7 that killed over 1,300 Israelis. A bombing campaign has forced hundreds of thousands of Gazans from their homes and left thousands dead.

As helicopters whirred overhead, the protesters at Harvard lay prone as if dead on the lawn behind Klarman Hall while holding signs accusing Israel of genocide and demanding an immediate cease-fire.