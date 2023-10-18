RICAS scores tick up, though not above pre-pandemic levels

The results represent a 2 percentage point increase in English compared to 2022, and a 2.7 point increase in math.

The results released Wednesday from the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS) show just 33 percent of Rhode Island public school students in grades 3 through 8 are proficient in English language arts, while 29.6 percent are proficient in math, meaning they either met or exceeded expectations on the standardized test. Students took the test in the spring.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island elementary and middle school students improved their proficiency in English language arts and math this past school year but have still not exceeded pre-pandemic levels, according to newly-released test scores.

But three years after Rhode Island closed down schools for the coronavirus pandemic, scores still have not rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, particularly in English where proficiency is still 5 points below 2019. That year — the last time students took the exam before the pandemic — 38.5 percent met or exceeded expectations in English.

The 2023 math scores, while still lower than English, are within striking distance of the 29.8 percent of students who met or exceeded expectations in 2019.

Education officials celebrated the modest increase, especially in math, where Rhode Island’s scores have historically lagged behind English.

“We are very excited to see the forward momentum,” R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said in a briefing with reporters. “But let me just be clear, we know that there’s a lot of work to do.”

Infante-Green said Rhode Island is starting to close the gap with Massachusetts, touting the fact that Rhode Island’s scores grew at a higher rate than Massachusetts this year, though Rhode Island still lags behind its neighbor to the north. (The RICAS test is the same as the MCAS.)

In Massachusetts, 42 percent of third- through eighth-graders met or exceeded expectations in English this year, and 41 percent did so in math. The scores remain far behind pre-pandemic levels in Massachusetts.

Governor Dan McKee’s goal is for Rhode Island to reach Massachusetts levels by 2030.

The commissioner’s tone about the RICAS scores has also changed since before the pandemic, when she expressed disappointment in the 2019 results. Noting that just 38 percent of students were proficient in English at the time, she said: “I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t be raising any victory flags about that.”

Now, with that number down to 33 percent, she looks at the scores through the lens of COVID’s impact on children.

“We can’t pretend like a pandemic didn’t happen,” Infante-Green said. “I’m not changing my standard, but the kids are different, the situation is different.”

She said students who were chronically absent last school year had dramatically lower scores than those who were not, highlighting the ongoing problem with keeping students in school. Last year, half of Providence students were chronically absent, meaning they missed 18 days of school or more.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of getting the kids in the classroom,” Infante-Green said.

She expressed particular concern about third-grade students, whose scores remained essentially flat compared to last year; math dropped by half a percentage point, and English increased by three-tenths of a point.

“It was hard to see, because we know that those kids were our pandemic students ... they learned to read and do math during the pandemic,” Infante-Green said. “And that was a bit of a challenge.”

Every other grade level saw an increase in math scores on the RICAS, and all but seventh-graders saw an increase in English.

A bright spot in the scores was the performance by students who recently completed their district’s program for multilingual learners, the term for students who are learning English.

The results showed 34 percent of students who exited a multilingual learner program in the past three years met or exceeded expectations in English, higher than the statewide average on the test. The scores represented a 5-point bump from last year for that group.

The district with the highest RICAS math score was Jamestown, at 65 percent of students meeting or exceeding expectations. In English, students in Little Compton scored the highest, with 70 percent meeting or exceeding expectations, followed closely behind by Barrington at 69 percent.

In contrast, only 7 percent of students in Central Falls met or exceeded expectations in English language arts, the lowest result for a traditional public school district. That city’s math result was suppressed for privacy reasons because fewer than 5 percent of students were proficient in math.

Providence, the state’s largest school district, matched the statewide growth trend from 2022 to 2023, with math proficiency rising from 10 percent to 13 percent, and English rising from 13 percent to 15 percent. Providence’s math score is now slightly higher than before the pandemic, but in English still lags behind the 2019 level.

Providence is currently under a state takeover prompted in part by the district’s poor performance on state assessments.

Unlike the MCAS in Massachusetts, Rhode Island does not use the RICAS exam in high school. Those students take either the PSAT or SAT as the official state assessment in 10th and 11th grades, respectively. Rhode Island does not require students pass an exam to graduate high school.

Scores on the PSAT dropped 5 percentage points in English to 55 percent of students meeting or exceeding expectations on the test, while 27 of students met or exceeded expectations in math, a 2-point drop from 2022.

On the SAT, 11th-graders’ scores increased by 2 points in English with 49 percent of students meeting or exceeding expectations, and were flat in math at 25 percent.





