✏️ RICAS. Ugh.

As my colleague Steph Machado reports this morning, that means Rhode Island still hasn’t returned to its pre-pandemic proficiency levels in English or math, a trend that is playing out across the country.

The results of the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System exam were just released, and 33 percent of students in Grades 3 through 8 are meeting or exceeding expectations in English language arts, and 30 percent are doing math at grade level.

In Steph’s story, you can also search for the results for your child’s school to see where things stand.

If you’re looking for the most alarming numbers, it has to be that Rhode Island students are still a long way from catching up on reading proficiency compared to pre-pandemic rates. The state saw a small jump from last year, but the 2021 and 2023 proficiency rates are nearly identical.

There is one pretty positive trend that I highlighted in my column today. We all know that multilingual learners are the state’s fastest-growing student population, and students who tested through an MLL program in the past three years are actually beating the statewide average in reading and are just one point off the state average in math.

That’s an early sign that some of the recent investments made in MLL students appear to be working, and you can expect state education officials to make the case that even more funding will be necessary in the coming years.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.