Route 1A northbound in East Boston closed following crash that ignited tanker truck hauling gasoline

A portion of a major highway in East Boston is closed during the Wednesday morning commute due to a crash involving a tanker truck hauling gasoline, officials reported.

A car crashed into the tanker truck near the intersection of Route 1A — the McClellan Highway and Boardman Street — around 2:40 a.m., Boston police said. The crash ignited the gasoline, and the operator of the car, a woman, was rushed to an local hospital with burn injuries, police said.

McClellan Highway was shut down as Boston firefighters battled the burning crash scene, and Route 1A northbound remained closed as of 7:16 a.m. Wednesday while an on-scene investigation was underway, police said.