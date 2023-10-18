Mass, NH senators implore Biden administration to help Americans trapped in Gaza

“We write to urge you to do everything possible to provide assistance to U.S. citizens fleeing the Gaza Strip, including our constituents from New England,” wrote US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, both of Massachusetts, and Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Senators from Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Wednesday urged the Biden administration to “immediately implement a plan” to help American citizens trapped in Gaza leave the war-torn area safely, including a Medway family and other New England constituents who’ve sought help from the lawmakers.

Hundreds of US citizens remain trapped in Gaza, which has been under relentless bombardment since an Oct. 7 incursion into Israel by Hamaskilled roughly 1,400 people. The militants also took at least 199 people hostage, and Israel’s retaliatory bombing campaign has killed roughly 2,800 Palestinians, with another 1,200 people believed to be buried dead or alive under the rubble, health authorities said.

“We fully support Israel’s right to defend itself and we have called for Israel to uphold the rule of law and protect innocent civilians in Gaza,” the senators wrote Wednesday. “We will continue to do so. We are also concerned that our offices have received requests from multiple families from New England who are seeking assistance.”

The letter referenced one Medway family that remains trapped in Gaza as the situation on the ground grows increasingly dire.

“Abood Okal is a Palestinian American, who went to Gaza to visit family,” the senators wrote. “He is now stuck in Gaza with his wife and one-year-old son. Abood’s sister, who was also visiting, attempted to cross the border from Gaza into Egypt when the crossing came under fire from Israel and she was forced back. She is now awaiting passage to safety with her three children, including one who is only two months old.”

The letter said the family on Saturday, at the direction of the US State Department, joined hundreds of people waiting for hours to cross the border into Egypt, only to be rebuffed by border guards.

“According to the family’s attorney, they have already run out of drinking water, will soon run out of food, and cannot access the necessary fuel to make the journey to the crossing again,” the lawmakers wrote. “This family’s plight is just one example of the urgency of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

The family attorney, Sammy Nabulsi, told the Globe in a statement Wednesday that there’s still no departure option or even a timeline for Okal, his wife Wafaa Abuzayda, their 1-year-old Yousef, and “the other 500-600 American citizens stranded in Gaza.”

Nabusi said he spoke with Okal on Wednesday morning.

“He tells me it is become harder to find food,” Nabulsi said. “Today, he had to travel to Khan Younis to get milk for Yousef. On his way, there was an air strike nearby. ... He tells me they are almost out of cooking oil and will have to switch to cooking with wood fire soon. This family and all of the others are in a dire and dangerous situation, both from without and from within the confines of their own shelter.”

Nabulsi said his demand is that “President Biden does not get on a [plane] back to the United States until he has secured the safe and immediate departure of this family and every American citizen in Gaza.”

Hazem Shafai, 47, of Plymouth, and his family are also in limbo in southern Gaza, near the border with Egypt, according to Shafai’s brother, Hani Shafai, of Rapid City, S.D.

Hazem Shafai, his wife, Sanaa Shafai, 36, and their three children, Seera, 13, Yomnah, 10, and Jaser, 2, were visiting Hazem’s father and stepmother on their farm 2 miles south of Gaza’s northern border when airstrikes began.

“It’s been really crazy for the kids — a lot of stress, a lot of anxiety,” Hani Shafai, 62, said in a recent interview. “And the parents are just as anxious and saddened by everything that is going on and that their children are being exposed to it.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Material from prior Globe stories was also used.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her @lauracrimaldi.