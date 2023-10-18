When a late-night snack leads to the rescue of a Providence mom and her kids

He and his wife, Tara, enjoyed a Saturday night out in Providence that ended with hot wieners from Baba’s Original New York System on Smith Street.

Mike Mernick is the deputy chief of training at the Warwick Fire Department — a firefighter in town for the last 28 years.

PROVIDENCE — A hankering for hot wieners might have made all the difference Saturday night.

Their late-night craving wound up being potentially life-saving. A fire had broken out at a home near the restaurant, and Mernick was in the right spot at the right time to respond.

His night began at the POP Emporium — a music venue owned by a friend, where he and his wife decided to see a show.

Advertisement

“It was a last-minute decision” to go to the concert, Mernick told the Globe Tuesday. “We enjoyed the show and stayed for a few hours.”

Afterward, they did what any Rhode Islander might do: Stop for a snack on the way home, in their case, hot wieners, or ”gaggers,” as some Ocean Staters call them.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

(Not to be confused with hot dogs, which are typically processed or made of beef alone, hot wieners are a mixture of beef, pork, and veal, and are considered a Rhode Island delicacy.)

As they started driving home, they came across “quite a bit of commotion” on a street near the restaurant. They pulled over.

“There was a Providence police cruiser with its doors open, and people running around,” Mernick recalled. “I quickly realized that there was a structure fire right there on the first house on Goddard Street.”

Mernick saw smoke coming out of the triple-decker, and said he heard people shouting, “There’s kids on the third floor!”

“So I happen to be eating a wiener at the time,” Mernick continued. “I finished it up, I looked at my wife and said, ‘I’ll be right back.’”

Advertisement

(“He gagged down the wiener like Popeye inhales spinach,” Mernick’s friend, Darren Hill, the owner of POP, later described in a post on Instagram.)

Mernick approached the house, and informed a patrolman that he was a firefighter.

“It was clear that he knew that there were people trapped in the upper floors of the building,” Mernick said.

He and the two responding officers made their way to the back of building, but the staircase “was acting like a chimney,” Mernick said.

“I grabbed somebody and asked if the front door went to the third floor, and they said, ‘Yes it does.’ So we made our way up to the third floor,” Mernick said. “[The officers] put their shoulder into the door to get it open.”

Once inside, Mernick said a woman was standing in the bedroom, unaware of the fire in progress. He saw a child sleeping in a bed, and another child sleeping on a mat on the floor next to the bed. He scooped up both kids — about 3 or 4 years old, Mernick estimated — and handed them to the police officers and mother, who immediately carried them out of the building.

“All of this happened so fast. You got to understand. This is minutes,” Mernick said.

After clearing the third floor, Mernick searched the second and first levels to make sure no one else was in the building, he said.

Advertisement

“And when I went outside, it was clear the mother was there, her two kids, and it was clear that all of the madness had calmed down,” Mernick said.

Everyone in the apartment was accounted for, the officers told him.

“So I just went back to my truck, and sat there with my wife,” Mernick said, adding that he could hear her screaming his name while he was inside the building. It would be some time before they could head home as their truck was surrounded by firetrucks responding to the blaze.

Looking back, Mernick said he’s not sure how things would have turned out if he hadn’t happened by.

“It’s so difficult to tell how fast the fire is going to move and what it’s going to do, and how much deadly smoke would have been pumped into that area that they were sleeping,” Mernick said.

His friend, the owner of POP Emporium, put it another way.

“Just think. If we hadn’t had a show a couple blocks away. If they hadn’t gotten off their couch to come to the show. If they hadn’t had a hankering for wieners. If they had decided to go to Olneyville NY Systems instead of Smith Hill NY Systems. If my friend hadn’t made a career of saving lives.

“My friend is a hero,” Hill said in his Instagram post.

“I did what any other firefighter would do,” Mernick said.









Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.