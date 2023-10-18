Alleged stabbing in Weston was self-inflicted, police say

A stabbing that was reported in Weston on Aug. 29 turned out to be self-inflicted, police said.
The 30-year-old man, whose name was not released, told police he was stabbed as he was walking along the rail trail behind 133 Boston Post Road and two unidentified males approached him and demanded some of his property.
The man was found with a wound to his lower abdomen by two other people who called 911, according to the original statement by police.
On Oct. 18 the Weston Police Department released a statement saying that they were “able to determine through various investigative steps” that the reported stabbing that occurred was self-inflicted.
“The facts provided initially by the reporting party were found to be untrue and fabricated,” police said in Wednesday’s statement. “The reporting victim did sustain an injury from a stab wound, but it was at his own hand.”
Police said the reporting party has recovered from the injury, and could face a charge of making a false report of a crime to police.
“We appreciate the patience of the community as we investigated this matter,” police said.
