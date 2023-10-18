Alleged stabbing in Weston was self-inflicted, police say

A stabbing that was reported in Weston on Aug. 29 turned out to be self-inflicted, police said.

The 30-year-old man, whose name was not released, told police he was stabbed as he was walking along the rail trail behind 133 Boston Post Road and two unidentified males approached him and demanded some of his property.

The man was found with a wound to his lower abdomen by two other people who called 911, according to the original statement by police.