Woman allegedly raped after leaving Boston nightclub by a man driving what she thought was a rideshare, police say

The woman told police she left the Bijou Nightclub on Stuart Street around 2:21 a.m. and entered the blue car, believing it to be an Uber she had summoned for the ride home. But shortly after she got in, the driver allegedly drove behind some buildings, put a T-shirt over the rear window to obscure the view, and then allegedly raped her, police wrote in a report filed in Boston Municipal Court.

“The victim said that the assault lasted a few minutes before the driver stopped,” a Boston police detective wrote in the report. “After the assault, the driver drove the victim around before dropping her off near her house.”

The alleged driver was identified in court records as Abel P. Najeeb, a 29-year-Worcester man. He was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape. Bail was set at $10,000 cash and he was ordered not to have any contact with the woman, records show.

The woman reported the assault to police Saturday morning and she was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where she was interviewed by detectives. The following day, she contacted them to report a strange telephone number appeared on her phone. Police said the phone number — and the blue car — allegedly belong to Najeeb.

By reviewing surveillance video on Stuart Street where the nightclub was located, police reported seeing the woman enter the blue car, authorities wrote. Detectives from the Sexual Assault Unit also allegedly learned the car — with the woman in the vehicle — was stopped by Boston police officers near the Public Garden and Boston Common, the report said. The officers were investigating an unrelated incident and the car was allowed to leave, the report said.

“The victim reported to detectives that she remembered seeing officers and it was after this she was brought to the unknown location and was assaulted,’' police wrote in the report.

The Globe has asked Uber to determine whether Najeeb is a driver for the ride share company. The request is pending with the company.

According to police, the car Najeeb was allegedly driving was registered in Massachusetts but he was using a Texas driver’s license.









