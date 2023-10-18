Biden pick for Israel ambassador vows strengthen countries’ ties

“At this moment, there is no greater mission than to be asked to strengthen the ties between the United States and the State of Israel and to work toward peace in a region that has known so much war and destruction,” Lew said in his opening statement.

Jacob Lew, a treasury secretary under President Barack Obama, promised to coordinate with the international community and address the humanitarian crisis facing civilians in Gaza amid Israeli military strikes. His hearing came as Biden visited Israel to reinforce US support and try to ease tensions in the latest war with Hamas.

WASHINGTON — President Biden’s nominee to be ambassador to Israel told senators Wednesday that he would “ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself” and would work with the US ally to end the attacks by Hamas if he were confirmed.

The Senate is moving quickly to confirm Lew, who was nominated by Biden last month after Tom Nides left as ambassador in July. Democrats say Lew’s wealth of government experience — he also was chief of staff to Obama and White House budget director under Obama and President Bill Clinton — makes him the right person to fill the post at a a critical moment in the two countries’ relationship.

“Hamas has started a war,” said Senator Ben Cardin, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as he began the hearing. “Given the dangerous state of emergency that Israel faces, the United States needs a confirmed US ambassador in Jerusalem.”

Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, has said Lew, who goes by Jack, is “an outstanding, qualified person” and that it is urgent to have a confirmed ambassador to help Israel as it navigates the new war, works to release hostages held by Hamas, and deals with increasing concerns about tensions on the northern border with Hezbollah. Cardin said it is also important to “keep normalization talks alive” that could improve diplomatic relations between Israel and Arab countries in the region.

Several Republicans on the committee said they had concerns about Lew, and their opposition could slow his nomination. The committee is expected to vote next week and move it to the full Senate.

The Republicans criticized Lew for his role in the Obama White House when it negotiated the Iran nuclear agreement in 2015 ,among other foreign policy moves. The deal with Iran — the chief sponsor of Hamas — was later scuttled by former President Donald Trump. Biden has sought to resurrect the pact, which would provide Tehran with billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for the country agreeing to roll back its nuclear program.

Lew indicated that he believes that further talks on the issue should be on hold, at least for now. “I don’t think this is the moment to be negotiating with Iran,” he said.

Idaho Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the committee, was among those with concerns.

“Not only will you need to support Israel as it responds to these attacks, but also as it contends with the enduring, and indeed existential, Iranian threat, which I think is an underlying and foundational issue here,” Risch told Lew. “I have reservations about your ability to do that.”

Lew defended his work in the Obama White House and called Iran an “evil, malign government.”

“I want to be clear — Iran is a threat to regional stability and to Israel’s existence,” Lew said. “If confirmed, I will uphold President Biden’s warning to anyone in the region who might try to take advantage of the current crisis: don’t.”

Associated Press

Pence campaign low on funds, report says

At a town hall-style event hosted by right-wing broadcaster Newsmax on Tuesday, Mike Pence was asked questions about Israel, Ukraine, and the disarray among House Republicans — all of which he answered in familiar ways.

But he was not asked about the one subject that may now matter more than any of his policy views: his campaign’s perilous financial state.

A campaign finance report that Pence filed over the weekend painted a dire picture. The former vice president had just $1.2 million in his campaign account, a skimpier reserve than any of the six Republican rivals he shared a debate stage with last month.

Pence has struggled to achieve the goal he announced when he rolled out his campaign in June — to “reintroduce” himself to voters as his own man, allowing him to step out from the shadow of Donald Trump. He has defined himself as a Reagan-era conservative in a party that has largely turned its back on that era. And he defends his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, while a majority of Republicans falsely believe or suspect that the 2020 election was stolen.

Although Pence raised $3.3 million in the three months through September, he burned through nearly an equal amount in that period, and his campaign ran up a debt of $620,000. A spokesperson for Pence declined to comment about the campaign’s finances.

Pence may struggle to make the third debate in Miami on Nov. 8, which requires 70,000 individual donors. His campaign would not say how close it was to that threshold.

New York Times

Menendez doesn’t attend classified session on Israel

Senator Bob Menendez, Democrat of New Jersey, did not attend an all-senators classified briefing on Israel on Wednesday, after some of his colleagues aired concerns that his presence would risk national security.

The former chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee faces federal charges of bribery and conspiring to act as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government.

He has defied his colleagues’ calls for him to resign in the wake of the charges, which he denies, leading to an embarrassing situation for Democrats. Senator John Fetterman, Democrat of Pennsylvania, has called for a vote to expel him from the body altogether, leading Menendez to charge on Monday that Fetterman is “obsessed” with him.

“Hey, I have a question for a friend,” Fetterman said to reporters Tuesday. “If someone has been accused of being a foreign agent for Egypt, should they be allowed to attend a classified briefing on Israel tomorrow?”

The answer, apparently, is no. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Democrat of New York, said on Tuesday that Menendez would not attend an all-senators briefing on the conflict in Israel and Gaza that will include Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and other top administration officials. Schumer’s office would not say whether the leader had asked Menendez not to attend or whether Menendez is barred from all such gatherings in the future.

Schumer announced last month that Menendez would step down as chair of the Foreign Relations Committee “temporarily” while his court case plays out. He still sits on the committee.

Washington Post

FAA nominee backed by Senate panel

WASHINGTON — President Biden’s second pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration was endorsed Wednesday by a Senate committee with no Republican opposition, signaling a clear path to final approval by the full Senate.

The Senate Commerce Committee approved Michael Whitaker’s nomination by voice vote.

Whitaker was the No. 2 official at FAA during the Obama administration and is currently the chief operating officer of a Hyundai affiliate working to build an air taxi aircraft.

Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, praised Whitaker for his “extensive aviation experience.”

Cruz led GOP opposition to Biden’s first FAA nominee, Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington, who has spent most of his career working for transit agencies in Los Angeles and Denver. Cruz and others labeled him insufficiently knowledgeable about aviation.

The FAA has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since March 2022, even as it has tried to understand a surge in close calls between planes at major airports. The agency has been led by two acting administrators.

Associated Press