Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes part of Northern California, setting off quake alert system

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook part of Northern California between the state capital and the San Francisco Bay region on Wednesday, setting off automated quake alerts.

The 9:29 a.m. quake was centered in the agricultural Isleton area about 32 miles (52 kilometers) southwest of Sacramento, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The area is largely occupied by the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services spokesperson Kim Nava said there were no immediate reports of harm from the quake. In particular, Nava said there were no reports of damage to the area’s extensive levees that protect farmland.