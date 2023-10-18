The talk adult children ought to have with their senior parents

I recently had to step in to a relative’s life and help her move to an assisted living facility and manage her financial affairs. This would have been far easier had it been addressed in advance. Luckily, I was able to place her quickly in an excellent assisted living facility, and I contacted estate planning lawyers who were able to execute a power of attorney.

As a 68-year-old baby boomer, I appreciated Kara Baskin’s Oct. 13 Parenting Unfiltered column ( “So your parents have outgrown their home. What now?” ). She wrote about the housing and care challenges that seniors and their adult children may need to address in their older years.

She helped a relative, and she’s seen why planning ahead is key

Advertisement

People planning for this transition should put together an inventory of their financial and other assets, especially since many of them may be online and a paper trail may not exist. When I speak to a lot of my older friends, they are hesitant to take these steps.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Give yourself and your children peace of mind and take the time to plan for the next inevitable phase in your life.

Debra Furlong

Millis





There should be more support for aging in community

Kara Baskin provides crucial guidance for adult children who recognize that their parents are no longer safe in a single-family home. But I’d suggest that rather than thinking in terms of lost independence, we focus on the social, emotional, and financial benefits of aging in community.

There’s no question that community living with programming to enrich seniors’ physical, intellectual, and emotional well-being supports better health and quality of life. Most important, it prevents loneliness; according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, social isolation is “associated with about a 50 percent increased risk of dementia and other serious medical conditions.”

Unfortunately, the options referenced by Baskin are out of reach for many and may require moves to more isolated and expensive private-pay care units when seniors become increasingly frail.

Advertisement

There are few affordable options for the rapidly growing middle-income market to age in community with engaging programs and apartments that can support increasing care in one’s home. There is also a severe shortage of subsidized options.

The time for significant public and private sector investment in this more innovative approach is now. Given the growing numbers Baskin cites, addressing this challenge as a society must be a priority.

Lizbeth Heyer

Vice president and acting CEO

2Life Communities

Brighton

2Life Communities is a nonprofit developer and manager of aging in community options for low- and middle-income seniors.