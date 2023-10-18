Big plan for Andrew Square is a design downer

The article “BPDA approves huge project that will transform Andrew Square” (Business, Oct. 14) highlights a “proposal to bring 11 new buildings to a long-neglected stretch of industrial land.” While that might be true, one cannot help noticing that this is yet another cookie-cutter development with dull, boxy buildings that in their layout are not much different from what one might expect in the 1950s. It is astonishing that in the 21st century we still have no idea how to make cities.

Mark Jarzombek