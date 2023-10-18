Cycle of distrust and blame in Mideast revolves and leads nowhere

Thank you for publishing Abdallah Fayyad’s column “The cycle of violence starts with the Israeli occupation” (Opinion, Oct. 12). He correctly points out that the true victims in this war are both the people of Gaza and Israeli citizens. Unfortunately, he then goes down the path that has led to this ongoing conflict.

Anyone who has studied conflict resolution knows that it is counterproductive to try to blame the other side for infractions. Keeping a scorecard and pointing fingers only inflames the situation and leads to continued disagreement. Fayyad perpetuates this mistake by claiming that the Israeli government is the cause for Palestinian misery.