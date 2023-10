Late Friday, Oct. 13: I am so sad tonight. My world seems so diminished without Louise Glück (“Nobel-winning poet with a terse and candid lyricism,” Metro, Oct. 14). What others find in nature, I find in poets like Glück. What others find in love, I find in poets like Glück. The “bland misery of the world bounds us on either side,” she wrote. She took it upon herself to create hope. She said it was her duty.

John Sakowicz