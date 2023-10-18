Share your thoughts on this story: How will the new MBTA law affect your community?

In an effort to encourage more apartment and condo development, former governor Charlie Baker in 2021 signed what is known as the MBTA Communities Act, the most dramatic effort in more than 50 years to address Massachusetts’ housing crisis.

The law requires 177 cities and towns in the MBTA’s service area to pass new zoning to permit multifamily housing units in dense areas, largely around transit stations. The mandate does not require the units to be built, but calls for new zoning to allow them by right.