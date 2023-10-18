Share your thoughts on this story: In towns like Milton, home prices are a threat to prosperity. But they don’t have to be

This is what subversion of the law looks like in an affluent Boston suburb.
It is the town planner being buttonholed about Milton’s obligation to open its zoning to new apartments and condos, as a historic new law requires of communities served by the MBTA: “Are we obligated to keep that T line?” a resident inquired, asking about the Mattapan Trolley, which passes just inside Milton’s border. “For the grief it’s going to cost us, what if the residents voted to get rid of it?”
It is a disembodied voice in a public Zoom meeting that urges, “We need to step back and not talk about how we’re going to do this … but really whether we’re going to.”
And it is a retiree sitting through a 72-minute Planning Department slideshow on the town’s obligation to encourage more multifamily housing, and then rising to point out, “There’s no slide here for noncompliance.”
On one level, this quiet revolution, politely unfolding under Robert’s Rules of Order, is about local control, self-determination, and fear – fear that more permissive zoning required by state law would forever change this prosperous bedroom town of mostly single-family homes.
But really it is about much more than that. What is at stake is no less than the future of the region.
