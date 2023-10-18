10 high school football games to watch and Nate Weitzer’s picks for Week 7

St. John’s Prep (6-0) leads the Division 1 table and Catholic Memorial (4-1) is leading D2 ahead of their Catholic Conference clash this weekend. Fellow conference power Xaverian (4-2) is the current runner-up in D1, followed by perennial contender Springfield Central (5-1). Notably, Everett (5-1) is clinging to the No. 16 spot despite winning five straight.

As we approach the penultimate week of the MIAA football regular season, the postseason picture is beginning to take shape. In the statewide format, the top 16 teams in Divisions 1-8 will qualify based on a combination of their margin of victory in wins, and the composite rank of their opponents. Teams must win at least three games to qualify.

King Philip (6-0) appears to be the main challenger to CM as the second-rated team in D2. Milton (5-1) is slightly ahead of Billerica (6-0) in the D3 ratings despite losing to No. 3 Walpole (3-3) last Friday. Duxbury (4-1) maintains poll position in D4, Hanover (6-0) and Foxborough (5-1) are a cut above in D5, Norwell (5-1) and Salem (6-0) are the leaders in D6, Uxbridge (6-0) is ahead of South Shore rivals Rockland (5-1) and Mashpee (5-1) in D7, and West Boylston (6-0) leads D8 over Carver (6-0) and Cathedral (3-2).

Here are some key Week 7 matchups that have power rankings or league title implications:

Week 7 Primer

Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick: Coming off a 24-0 blanking of Cardinal Spellman, Feehan (5-1) looks poised to grab an outright Catholic Central League title, but Fenwick (5-1) could play spoiler Thursday night. Pick: BISHOP FEEHAN.

Milford at King Philip: These programs have become the powers of the Hockmock Kelley-Rex. Milford (6-0) is determined to move up from the No. 4 spot in the D3 ratings by taking down King Philip (6-0). Pick: KING PHILIP.

Andover at Central Catholic: After opening with four losses to elite teams, Central Catholic (2-4) needs to finish strong to get into the playoffs. Andover (5-1) beat Central en route to the MVC Large title last year. Pick: CENTRAL CATHOLIC.

Foxborough at Canton: Jack Martinelli can become the seventh coach in state history to reach 300 wins if Foxborough (5-1) takes care of business at Hockomock Davenport rival Canton (4-2). Pick: FOXBOROUGH.

Needham at Weymouth: Winning a slew of close games against good opponents has Needham (5-1) in fourth position in D1, and Weymouth (5-1) is another Bay State rival, currently ranked No. 11 in D1, with a solid rating Pick: NEEDHAM.

Norwood at Westwood: Norwood (5-1) is right behind Duxbury for the top rating in D4 and Westwood (4-2) needs a good result to get into the playoff picture, while looking to deny Norwood’s bid for the TVL title. Pick: NORWOOD.

Mashpee at Cohasset: While Cohasset (2-3) is coming off consecutive losses, the Skippers are still in sixth position in D7 and could flip with third-ranked Mashpee (5-1) if they score a SSL win. Pick: COHASSET.

Rockland at Middleborough: In another key SSL matchup, Rockland (5-1) looks to rebound from its first loss by taking down Middleborough (4-2) to preserve its No. 2 ranking in D7. Pick: ROCKLAND.

Tewksbury at Methuen: Tewksbury (5-1) is mere decimal points behind Milton and Billerica in the D3 ratings and Methuen (4-2) is looking to crash the top four in D1 after absorbing its first MVC loss to Billerica last Friday. Pick: METHUEN.

Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep: The best matchup comes last this weekend, with St. John’s Prep (6-0) hosting Catholic Memorial (4-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a bid to end the Knights’ 27-game win streak against Massachusetts competition. Pick: ST. JOHN’S PREP.