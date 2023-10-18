10 high school football games to watch and Nate Weitzer’s picks for Week 7

As we approach the penultimate week of the MIAA football regular season, the postseason picture is beginning to take shape. In the statewide format, the top 16 teams in Divisions 1-8 will qualify based on a combination of their margin of victory in wins, and the composite rank of their opponents. Teams must win at least three games to qualify.
St. John’s Prep (6-0) leads the Division 1 table and Catholic Memorial (4-1) is leading D2 ahead of their Catholic Conference clash this weekend. Fellow conference power Xaverian (4-2) is the current runner-up in D1, followed by perennial contender Springfield Central (5-1). Notably, Everett (5-1) is clinging to the No. 16 spot despite winning five straight.
King Philip (6-0) appears to be the main challenger to CM as the second-rated team in D2. Milton (5-1) is slightly ahead of Billerica (6-0) in the D3 ratings despite losing to No. 3 Walpole (3-3) last Friday. Duxbury (4-1) maintains poll position in D4, Hanover (6-0) and Foxborough (5-1) are a cut above in D5, Norwell (5-1) and Salem (6-0) are the leaders in D6, Uxbridge (6-0) is ahead of South Shore rivals Rockland (5-1) and Mashpee (5-1) in D7, and West Boylston (6-0) leads D8 over Carver (6-0) and Cathedral (3-2).
Here are some key Week 7 matchups that have power rankings or league title implications:
Week 7 Primer
Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick: Coming off a 24-0 blanking of Cardinal Spellman, Feehan (5-1) looks poised to grab an outright Catholic Central League title, but Fenwick (5-1) could play spoiler Thursday night. Pick: BISHOP FEEHAN.
Milford at King Philip: These programs have become the powers of the Hockmock Kelley-Rex. Milford (6-0) is determined to move up from the No. 4 spot in the D3 ratings by taking down King Philip (6-0). Pick: KING PHILIP.
Andover at Central Catholic: After opening with four losses to elite teams, Central Catholic (2-4) needs to finish strong to get into the playoffs. Andover (5-1) beat Central en route to the MVC Large title last year. Pick: CENTRAL CATHOLIC.
Foxborough at Canton: Jack Martinelli can become the seventh coach in state history to reach 300 wins if Foxborough (5-1) takes care of business at Hockomock Davenport rival Canton (4-2). Pick: FOXBOROUGH.
Needham at Weymouth: Winning a slew of close games against good opponents has Needham (5-1) in fourth position in D1, and Weymouth (5-1) is another Bay State rival, currently ranked No. 11 in D1, with a solid rating Pick: NEEDHAM.
Norwood at Westwood: Norwood (5-1) is right behind Duxbury for the top rating in D4 and Westwood (4-2) needs a good result to get into the playoff picture, while looking to deny Norwood’s bid for the TVL title. Pick: NORWOOD.
Mashpee at Cohasset: While Cohasset (2-3) is coming off consecutive losses, the Skippers are still in sixth position in D7 and could flip with third-ranked Mashpee (5-1) if they score a SSL win. Pick: COHASSET.
Rockland at Middleborough: In another key SSL matchup, Rockland (5-1) looks to rebound from its first loss by taking down Middleborough (4-2) to preserve its No. 2 ranking in D7. Pick: ROCKLAND.
Tewksbury at Methuen: Tewksbury (5-1) is mere decimal points behind Milton and Billerica in the D3 ratings and Methuen (4-2) is looking to crash the top four in D1 after absorbing its first MVC loss to Billerica last Friday. Pick: METHUEN.
Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep: The best matchup comes last this weekend, with St. John’s Prep (6-0) hosting Catholic Memorial (4-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a bid to end the Knights’ 27-game win streak against Massachusetts competition. Pick: ST. JOHN’S PREP.