Are some Patriots feeling the pressure as the trade deadline approaches?

“It’ll definitely be on my mind. But … just being ready for whatever,” he said. “I want to be here. I’d love to be here. But if there’s other plans, it is what it is. But just focusing in, every day, what I have to do and the task at hand. I think I’m in a good place. So whatever happens, happens. Just focusing, day to day, just letting it play out.”

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne , who’s in the final year of his contract, said on Wednesday that while he wants to stick around, he’s aware of the reality of the situation.

FOXBOROUGH — With the trade deadline Oct. 31 and the Patriots looking more like sellers every day, there’s bound to be some uncertainty in the locker room.

At the same time, the focus remains on facing the powerful Bills on Sunday.

“I’m not focused on that right now,” said quarterback Mac Jones when asked about the deadline. “Just really focusing on coming together as a team during tough times and seeing how we respond, seeing how I respond. I’m definitely excited for the challenge, looking at it in the eyes and taking it head on.”

Struggles at home

If the Patriots lose to the visiting Bills on Sunday, it would mark an 0-4 home start and could be a slippery slope toward ignominy.

The next chance for a home victory would come Nov. 5 against the Commanders. If the Patriots win, that would be the latest home win for the franchise since 1993, when they picked up their first victory at home on Dec. 12. That team, coached by Bill Parcells, finished 3-5 at Foxboro Stadium.

If the Patriots can’t beat the Bills or Commanders at home, they would fall to 0-5 at Gillette Stadium. That would match the start authored by the 1992 team, which lost its first five games at home before a 24-3 win over the Jets on Nov. 22.

That being said, even an 0-5 start would still have a ways to go to match the worst home team in franchise history; the 1990 Patriots failed to win a home game, going 1-15 overall.

Feeling their pain

The Patriots listed a whopping 20 players on the injury report, including six who didn’t practice and 14 who were limited.

Left tackle Trent Brown, offensive lineman Riley Reiff, tight end Hunter Henry, cornerback Jonathan Jones, defensive end Keion White, and linebacker Josh Uche did not practice.

Henry’s absence is notable in particular because he is one of Mac Jones’s favorite targets, as well as the fact that he has yet to miss a game since he arrived in New England for the 2021 season.

The following players were listed as limited: center David Andrews (ankle), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), defensive back Cody Davis (knee), wide receiver Demario Douglas (concussion), safety Kyle Dugger (foot), defensive lineman Trey Flowers (foot), defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (ankle), cornerback Jack Jones (hamstring), offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (ankle), safety Jabrill Peppers (knee), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), guard Cole Strange (knee), and cornerback Shaun Wade (shoulder).

Minor moves

The Patriots signed running back Patrick Taylor Jr. to the practice squad, according to a league source. Taylor spent three seasons with the Packers and played in four games last year. The 25-year-old has 44 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown in his NFL career … William Bradley-King also signed with the practice squad, per a league source. Bradley-King is a defensive end who has been in the league for two seasons — both with the Commanders — and has seven tackles … Mac Jones said he texted former teammate Damien Harris after the Bills running back suffered a neck injury during last Sunday’s game against the Giants. “I did see that,” Jones said. “It sounds like he’s doing good. Damien’s definitely one of my good friends.” On Monday, the Bills announced that Harris suffered a sprain and was in concussion protocol … Through six games, the Patriots have used five different starting offensive line combinations. The one constant has been Andrews. He’s the only player on the roster who has played every snap this season … Dugger and Ja’Whaun Bentley are tied for second with 381 snaps (94 percent of defensive snaps).

