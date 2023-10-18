‘It’s ridiculous’: Bill O’Brien discussed Patriots’ need to start games better, avoid penalties

Reiterating that the players and coaches are “in it together,” he noted that the responsibilities are also shared equally.

“There’s a very small margin for error in the National Football League,” he said.

“We talk about coaching better, one of the things we need to do is we have to harp on the details a little bit more. They have to take ownership of the details,” O’Brien said of Patriots players. “We have to start these games better. It’s not good to start the game with two penalties. It’s ridiculous. That falls on me. That falls on them.”

New England currently ranks 31st in the NFL in scoring, and sit last in the AFC East.

Still, O’Brien continues to believe in the 1-5 Patriots.

“We’ve got to get better. We have a chance to turn this thing around,” he added, “but we all have to buy into it and wrap our brains around the fact that we have to pay attention — coaches and players — to the details better and get this thing done.”

Hayden Bird