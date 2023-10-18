Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returns to practice

A few minutes later on Wednesday, the Cardinals made if official, announcing that Murray has been designated to return from the physically unable to perform list. The Cardinals can activate Murray to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray — almost always a man of few words — announced the next step in his return from an ACL injury with a two-word statement.

Murray got hurt against the Patriots on Dec. 12 — a little more than 10 months ago. He was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to fake out a defender, but tumbled to the grass in obvious pain.

The quarterback has been relatively quiet about his recovery, occasionally posting pictures on social media.

It’s been the first significant injury setback for Murray, who was a Texas high school phenom, Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma, and No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“This is different,” Murray said in July. “This is you-on-you. Nobody really knows what you’re going through except for yourself and whoever you’re working out with.”

The two-time Pro Bowl selection signed a $230.5 million contract in 2022 that could keep him with the franchise until 2028.

Richardson opts for surgery

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has taken the final snap of his rookie season, opting for season-ending surgery on his injured throwing shoulder.

Coach Shane Steichen confirmed the decision before practice.

Steichen said the team consulted multiple medical officials, weighed the long-term health of Richardson and his future with the franchise before everyone agreed surgery was the best option. Steichen did not say when the surgery would take place.

“I thought when he played, he was explosive and he was electric,” Steichen said. “He gives us an opportunity every time he steps on the field — just his big-play ability, throwing the ball downfield, the runs he had, the touchdown runs. There is tremendous opportunity going forward.”

Those runs also made him susceptible to injuries, though.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 244-pound Richardson suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder at the end of a short run Oct. 8 against the Titans. He hit the ground awkwardly, stayed down several minutes as medical staff treated him before he walked slowly to the team’s medical tent, his shoulder drooped.

Watson not ready

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson still can’t practice with a bruised rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder, an injury that has kept him out of two games and potentially more. Watson spoke publicly for the first time since Sept. 27 on Wednesday. The three-time Pro Bowl selection confirmed he’s dealing with a “tricky” injury to his right shoulder and said it’s impossible to gauge when he’ll be back on the field. “It can be tomorrow, it could be Sunday, it can be two weeks from now,” he said. “I’m not even sure. I can’t put a timeline on anything right now.” . . . The Jets are trading seldom-used wide receiver Mecole Hardman back to the Chiefs, a person with knowledge of the deal told the AP. Hardman, who signed with the Jets as a free agent last March, returns to the team with which he played his first four NFL seasons and helped win two Super Bowls. ESPN first reported the deal. It includes the Jets sending a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Chiefs for a sixth-rounder. Hardman signed a one-year, $4 million contract that included a $2.5 million signing bonus and $3.6 million guaranteed to add a speedy and versatile weapon in New York’s offense. But that never materialized . . . Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson’s took part in his first full practice since tweaking his right hamstring in a season-opening loss to the 49ers. While Johnson remains on injured reserve, he’s optimistic he’ll be ready by Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Rams.