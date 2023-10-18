Colts owner Jim Irsay says Tom Brady is getting too steep a discount to buy into Raiders

NEW YORK — Conspicuously absent from last Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game in Las Vegas was Tom Brady, who is attempting to buy a minority share of the Raiders.

Brady’s deal has not been approved by NFL owners, and Wednesday morning at their meetings in midtown Manhattan, Colts owner Jim Irsay said the league’s Finance Committee believes that Raiders owner Mark Davis is offering Brady too steep of a discount.

Irsay, one of seven owners on the committee, confirmed a Washington Post report that Davis is offering Brady 10 percent of the team, which was recently valued by Forbes at $6 billion. Minority shares in a team often come at a discount since they don’t come with any voting power, but Davis’s offer may be too generous for other NFL owners.