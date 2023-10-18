Colts owner Jim Irsay says Tom Brady is getting too steep a discount to buy into Raiders

NEW YORK — Conspicuously absent from last Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game in Las Vegas was Tom Brady, who is attempting to buy a minority share of the Raiders.
Brady’s deal has not been approved by NFL owners, and Wednesday morning at their meetings in midtown Manhattan, Colts owner Jim Irsay said the league’s Finance Committee believes that Raiders owner Mark Davis is offering Brady too steep of a discount.
Irsay, one of seven owners on the committee, confirmed a Washington Post report that Davis is offering Brady 10 percent of the team, which was recently valued by Forbes at $6 billion. Minority shares in a team often come at a discount since they don’t come with any voting power, but Davis’s offer may be too generous for other NFL owners.
“We’re trying to work it through,” said Irsay. “The number just has to be a reasonable number for purchase price from Tom, is the only thing. If reasonable value says … that 10 percent should be $525 million, you can’t pay $175 million.”
Davis declined comment Wednesday.
A league source also said that Brady’s deal to become the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports in 2024 is complicating the purchase, as not everyone in the league is comfortable with a minority team owner also broadcasting games. Brady also may become a Raiders front office employee as part of his deal, which would make it even more awkward to be calling games for Fox.
The next opportunity for NFL owners to approve Brady’s deal is at their winter meetings Dec. 12-13 in Irving, Texas.
Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.