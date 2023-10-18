Eight creative ways to get the stagnant Patriots going in a better direction

We know Mac Jones is struggling (it’s not all his fault, but that’s a story for another day), and Bailey Zappe hasn’t provided much in the way of relief. So if he’s ready, why not give the 28-year-old a shot?

FOXBOROUGH — With the Patriots off to the first 1-5 start of the Bill Belichick Era and games looming against the powerful Bills and Dolphins , it feels like the time for them to pull out all the stops. With that in mind, here are eight outside-the-box ideas (that have nothing to do with tanking) for the Patriots to consider.

There’s no way of really knowing whether he’s good to go — we don’t see any more than light stretching these days at practice — but if there’s a comfort level there, he might represent the last best hope to jump-start the offense.

Let’s remember Grier was 64 of 84 (76.2 percent) for 640 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions for the Cowboys in the preseason this summer. Yes, it was the preseason, but that should give you some idea of his general game readiness. Maybe after the bye, when you theoretically would give him a couple of extra practices to really get ready?

▪ Take the ball to start the game instead of kicking off.

Whether it’s because they lost the coin toss or were angling for that wraparound score (at the end of the first half and start of the second), the Patriots traditionally have done everything they can to kick off to start the game.

How about flipping the script and starting with the ball? At the very least, it could help provide a spark for one of the lowest-scoring first-quarter teams in the league.

▪ Take some big swings at the trade deadline.

If Belichick decides the Patriots will be sellers at the Oct. 31 deadline — and I’m not sure there are any other genuine options at this point — don’t be coy. Stick a “For Sale” sign in the front yard at Gillette Stadium and welcome all interested parties. Everything must go!

There are cap considerations to take into account, as well as compensatory picks gained for players who might walk in free agency. But if the Patriots play it right, the trade deadline represents an excellent time to add some draft capital for next spring.

▪ Start Kayshon Boutte ahead of DeVante Parker.

When it comes to size and general skill set, there’s some positional redundancy here, one reason why Boutte has been a healthy scratch most of the season. He appears ticketed for a redshirt rookie year along the lines of what James White and Trey Flowers went through.

That being said, he can’t be any worse than Parker, who has been underwhelming to say the least. (And that was even before his ill-timed drop late in the loss to the Raiders.)

And speaking of younger receivers, get the ball in space to fast guys like Demario Douglas and Tyquan Thornton and let them use their quickness.

▪ Bring back the fullback.

James Develin isn’t walking through that door, but Pharaoh Brown has shown a willingness to play just about anywhere. He lined up in the backfield against the Jets and was a much-needed physical presence in the run game.

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai was at fullback in training camp as well, and seemed to relish the opportunity to deliver big hits to some of his defensive brethren.

The job of fullback is more complex that it might seem, but if you put Tavai or Brown in the backfield in every third- or fourth-and-short situation — maybe a dozen times a game — it could give the ground game a boost.

▪ Put more on Malik Cunningham’s plate.

The rookie played six snaps against the Raiders. If he’s able to stack success, the Patriots should keep building on that, both at quarterback and wide receiver. He’s not the answer right now, but he’s a possibility to spark an occasionally listless, lifeless offense.

“You could see him at different spots throughout the offense, obviously other than offensive line,” offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien said. “He can play a lot of different places. So, it will be week to week based on the game plan and we’re pretty early in this week, so I don’t think we have any idea where that will be this week.

“You put together a package of plays and you try not to overload him, and they’re plays within our system, so these aren’t brand new plays. He’s a very bright guy, he does a good job, he knows the plays, and he’s gotten better every week.”

▪ Get really inventive when it comes to play-calling and personnel.

The Patriots found success in the red zone last Sunday with a direct snap to Ezekiel Elliott, who plunged in from 2 yards out to break a long stretch without a touchdown. They tried an onside free kick following the late safety. Empty out the playbook.

And while you’re at it, squeeze every ounce of versatility you have out of the roster in the interest of surprising opponents. For example, did you know Jabrill Peppers averaged 6.2 yards per carry for Michigan in 2016? Or Thornton was a high school quarterback?

▪ Extend Kendrick Bourne.

File this one under “not so crazy.” Bourne is the one dependable receiver who is willing to do just about anything to help the offense. He lays out for Jones, is willing to line up at multiple spots, and is a great locker room presence. Basically, he’s the sort of player the Patriots should be investing in moving forward.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.